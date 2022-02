High school wrestling: Mountain Crest boys and girls lead after opening day of 4A state tournament

Mountain Crest’s boys and girls wrestling teams enjoyed a great opening day of the 4A state tournament at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield on Friday.

The boys team opened up a 21.5 lead over Bear River as it advanced nine wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals, which begin at 4 p.m.

Mountain Crest leads Bear River 156 to 135.5. Mountain Crest last won a state title in 2000. Uintah won last year’s state title, but realignment bumped the Utes up to 5A.

Three champions from last year advanced to the semifinals in their bid to repeat, Mountain Crest’s Easton Evans (120), Ridgeline’s Ronan Melani (190) and Desert Hills’ Dawson Bundy (285).

On the girls side, Mountain Crest won the inaugural 4A girls state championship last year, and it appears well on its way to capturing a repeat title.

The Mustangs lead region foe Bear River 189 to 134 after Friday’s opening rounds. They advanced 22 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals, while Bear River advanced 16 wrestlers into the semifinals.

Three girls champions from a year go are wrestling in the semifinals, Cedar City’s Ayelen Grilli (130), Mountain Crest’s Ella Dekorver (135) and Mountain Crest’s Brynlie Hansen (170).

4A boys state tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores

Mountain Crest, 156 Bear River, 135.5 Snow Canyon,133 Ridgeline, 111 Hurricane, 87.5 Pine View, 77 Green Canyon, 68 Desert Hills, 57

Saturday’s semifinals

106

Asher Farr, Snow Canyon vs. Parker Revis, Hurricane

Daxton Bingham, Bear River vs. Zach Halligan, Mountain Crest

113

Carter Nelson, Mountain Crest vs. Max Miller, Bear River

Kayden Ward, Bear River vs. Kaden Guymon, Snow Canyon

120

Easton Evans, Mountain Crest vs. Payton Marx, Pine View

Jaren Marx, Pine View vs. Edgar Renteria, Snow Canyon

126

Luke Schroeder, Mountain Crest vs. Ty Hawkes, Bear River

Seth Armstrong, Hurricane vs. Kayden Madsen, Crimson Cliffs

132

Nathaniel Fordham, Desert Hills vs. Ben Jackman, Hurricane

Cooper Redd, Logan vs. Lincoln Lofthouse, Mountain Crest

138

Caleb Bundy, Pine View vs. Mikah Murphy, Hurricane

Ty Winward, Ridgeline vs. Kade Croft, Sky View

144

Terrell Lee, Mountain Crest vs. Cooper Anderson, Cedar City

Zach Gunderson, Bear River vs. Brenden Smith, Snow Canyon

150

Jace McBride, Mountain Crest vs. Dustin Douglas, Bear River

Tristyn Dennett, Hurricane vs. Brayden Jones, Snow Canyon

157

Keagan Boyce, Desert Hills vs. Sam Pirtle, Ridgeline

Tegun Cu Whitehead, Snow Canyon vs. Nic Baum, Crimson Cliffs

165

Rockwell Jones, Snow Canyon vs. Teddy Larson, Pine View

Owen Munk, Ridgeline vs. Dontay McMurtrey, Mountain Crest

175

Brock Guthrie, Mountain Crest vs. Cash Carlisle, Dixie

River Smith, Bear River vs. Phoenix Oliver, Snow Canyon

190

Eldon Milton, Crimson Cliffs vs. Kaeson Burn, Bear River

Ronan Melani, Ridgeline vs. Luke Blake, Green Canyon

215

Will Wheatley, Green Canyon vs. Beau Miller, Snow Canyon

Brayden Barlow, Pine View vs. Vincent Threlfall, Snow Canyon

285

Dawson Bundy, Desert Hills vs. Payton Calico, Pine View

Kenneth Ericksen, Dixie vs. Tag Gubler, Snow Canyon

4A Girls State Tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores

Mountain Crest, 189 Bear River, 134 Ridgeline, 57 Pine View, 36 Crimson Cliffs, 23 Sky View, 20 Green Canyon, 14 Dixie, 12

Saturday’s semifinals

100

Onnika Christensen, Green Canyon vs. Nyah Weatherstone, Ridgeline

Sadie Hardy, Bear River vs. Shelby Bevan, Mountain Crest

105

Matte Turnbow, Mountain Crest (bye)

Skylynn Thompsen, Bear River vs. Audrey Rollins, Mountain Crest

110

Brinley Cowley, Mountain Crest vs. Kate Bunce, Bear River

Megan Robinson, Cedar City vs. Jacie Shock, Mountain Crest

115

Anja Hansen, Crimson Cliffs vs. Samara Ward, Bear River

Bella Gunderson, Bear River vs. Rylee Turnbow, Mountain Crest

120

Emma Child, Mountain Crest vs. Sophia Miller, Bear River

Tassie Hatch, Bear River vs. Piper Nix, Mountain Crest

125

Eastyn Nyman, Mountain Crest vs. Avery Cazzell, Bear River

Emi Stahl, Ridgeline vs. Kaitlin Lofthouse, Mountain Crest

130

Lily Pomeroy, Pine View vs. Ayelen Grilli, Cedar City

Hailey Branch, Bear River vs. Kaydee Hopkins, Mountain Crest

135

Ella Dekorver, Mountain Crest vs. Emma Peterson, Bear River

Abigail Trayhorn, Sky View vs. Emma Meidell, Pine View

140

Laci Larsen, Mountain Crest vs. Brooklyn Mcbride, Ridgeline

Josie Redmen, Bear River vs. Mckelle Jeppson, Pine View

145

Emmalee White, Mountain Crest vs. Caroline Kirk, Ridgeline

Rhees Hatch, Bear River vs. Jenna Mcdougal, Mountain Crest

155

Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest vs. Georgina Decasas, Dixie

Megan Allred, Snow Canyon vs. Talia Johansen, Mountain Crest

170

Teagan Hall, Mountain Crest vs. Janet Reyes, Ridgeline

Haylee Farnsworth, Bear River vs. Brynlie Hansen, Mountain Crest

190

Katelyn Hardy, Mountain Crest vs. Sydnee Nielson, Bear River

Bretlee Potter, Bear River vs. Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest

235