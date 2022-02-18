High school girls basketball: 4A/3A/2A playoff roundup from Friday’s games

4A Playoffs

Hurricane picked up the road win over Cedar City behind multiple defensive stands. The Tigers only allowed four points in the first quarter as they build an 11-point lead, but a rough second period saw the game tied at halftime. The defense picked up again in the second half where Hurricane only allowed two fourth quarter points. The tight defense allowed the Tigers to escape with a 38-31 lead. The win sets up a quarterfinal matchup between Desert Hills and Hurricane.

Snow Canyon outscored Logan by double-digits in each of the first three quarters as the Warriors waltzed their way to the victory. Four players scored in double-figures for Snow Canyon, including Olivia Hamlin who totaled 18 points. Snow Canyon will take on Green Canyon on Monday night in the quarterfinals.

Green Canyon overwhelmed visiting Crimson Cliffs in the second half as it rolled to the 4A first round victory. Maren McKenna led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds and six steals, while Cambree Tensmeyer chipped in with 17 points.

“We are so proud of our girls and the way they played tonight. They really brought the defensive intensity and it provided quality offensive opportunities. This is a fun group who really feed off each others’ energy. We are excited to see what we can accomplish at Dixie State.”

— Green Canyon coach Alexis Clegg.

No. 9 Dixie edged No. 8 Pine View in a tight defensive game throughout as Kealah Faumuina did most of the damage offensively finishing with a game-high 21 points in the 4A first round victory.

Havyn Brown scored 22 points on four 3-pointers and then Sadie Coggins added 15 points as Mountain Crest outscored Bear River by 18 points in the third quarter as it pulled away for the 4A first round victory.

3A Playoffs

Layton Christian jumped out to an early run and led throughout most of the game, but Canyon View’s 22 fourth quarter points closed the gap. In the end the Eagles prevailed 57-56 and clinched their ticket to take on Grantsville in the quarterfinals. Bianca Silva’s 22 points led all scorers while Ruzgar Boyle and Mia Jones each added a dozen points.

“Defense wins championships, and that was our worst defensive game all year lucky to still be alive in the tournament. Canyon View played great well coached nothing but respect.”

— Layton Christian coach Jeremy Jones.

Carbon was able to flip a small halftime deficit into a five point victory over Manti. Amiah Timothy led the Dinos with 15 points and hauled in five rebounds while dishing out two assists.

“As a team, we came through at the line and on the defensive end tonight. Bev Lancaster came off the bench to give us the spark we needed, and Amiah Timothy played a great game.”

— Carbon coach Cami Carlson.

Morgan’s offense scored 54 points in the first half, leading to a 80-61 victory over South Summit. Janel Blazzard had 22 points and six assists in the victory while Reagan Sanderson recorded 28 points and six made three-pointers in the loss. Morgan will take on Emery in the nightcap on Thursday Night at Weber State.

“The girls played well tonight. They trusted each other on both the offensive and defensive side of the court. It was so much fun watching them ball out together. This is a special group of young ladies.”

— Morgan coach Sterling Mack

Nicole WIllardson dominated with 13 points as Richfield grabbed an early lead and was able to hold off Ogden. The Wildcats also got big contributions from Rebecca Poulsen and Kate Robinson. Richfield will have to wait to tomorrow to see who they will face as Union travels to Summit Academy.

“We always talk about defense winning championships. We have a special group of players that bring the effort every night. We certainly were not our best offensively tonight, credit to Ogden. Ogden really played hard. We learned some good lessons tonight and are happy to advance. We have had goals we have been working towards all year. The big one is still there. We are looking forward to the tournament next week.”

— Richfield coach Marc Peterson

Grantsville won each of the first three quarters by at least eight points and they walked through to the next round of the 3A state tournament. 10 different players scored, including Kenzie Allen and Avery Allred who each finished with double-digit points.

“We came out strong and focused like I hoped we would. We’ve been working hard on skills and details this week in preparation for this tournament and took a solid step forward tonight. We were able to play a lot of girls and I’m proud that every one who got minutes contributed to the teams success. Looking forward to the rest of the tournament and playing up at Weber State.”

— Grantsville coach Megan Vera

Judge Memorial got one win closer to an undefeated season with a 37-point victory over Juan Diego. Four Bulldogs finished in double-figures including Teya Sidberry who tallied 22 points and two three-pointers.

“These young enthusiastic ladies have so much energy. It’s so much fun to be apart of. We come across all kinds of defenses, and strategies to slow us down [and] we have been in some wrestling matches and somehow these guys still find ways to come out on top. We do have one of the best players in the country, but we also have great supporting players behind her that do a lot of the little things that don’t get recognized. We blend well together. Great win tonight but job is still not done.”

— Judge Memorial coach Josh Pike.

The Emery offense gave them the lead in the first half and then the defense closed things out in the second half as the Spartans picked up a playoff victory. Tambrie Tuttle fell just short of a double-double as she finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.

“I thought my girls were ready to play from tip-off, we scored 28 points in the first quarter putting the game out of reach from Delta early. Our defense was excellent in the second half only allowing 12 points for the half.”

— Emery coach Lynn Tuttle

2A Playoffs

Hartlyn Richins led North Summit with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds in the victory over Enterprise. North Summit will move on to the next round of the 2A state tournament.

“Tonight’s game with Enterprise was a tough matchup for us. I was proud of our girls for their hustle, especially defensively. We rebounded well, and we were aggressive going to the basket. I’m relieved and excited to be going to state with this bunch of girls.”

— North Summit coach Jerre Holmes

Samantha Kartchner led Draper APA with 22 points and Aaliyah Baldwin added another 17 as the Eagles withstood a 22-point 4th quarter from the Rams to move on to the next round of the 2A Playoffs.

“Parowan gave us everything we could handle and then some. Our young players have a lot to learn but held on to win a tough battle. We are fortunate to move on and looking forward to playing in Richfield’s beautiful facility next weekend.”

— Draper APA coach Dan Baldwin

Duchesne dominated their way to a second round victory behind hot offensive starts to both halves. Baylee Clayburn’s 17 points led the way while Gracie Ewell pitched in a dozen points. Duchesne will take on Millard in the quarterfinals on Thursday in a battle of the Eagles, Millard won their two regular season matchups by a combined six points.

“Our girls came out ready to go and took care of business. We had the intensity and focus that will hopefully carry over into the tournament next week.”

— Duchesne coach Blair Madsen.

South Sevier clinched their ticket in the quarterfinals with a 35-point win over Rockwell. The Rams will take on top-seeded Beaver on Thursday.

“Proud of my girls tonight. We played one of our best games tonight, moving the ball up the floor and to the open girl for the shot. Our defense was strong, covering the floor and everyone who stepped on the floor contributed. We are looking forward to competing at state.”

— South Sevier coach Tracy Johnson.

Top ranked Beaver dominated their way to the quarterfinals with a 59-27 win over Gunnison Valley. Kenzlee Carter and Halle Hutchings each knocked down a trio of three-pointers as the duo combined to score 31 points. Beaver will head into the final stages of the state tournament as the team to beat. Their first game in Richfield will be against South Sevier.

“It was a hard fought game. Gunnison came out ready to play and the first half was a tight battle. Our girls stepped it up in the 2nd half to pull away. Excited to be moving on to the quarterfinals.”

— Beaver coach Jonathan Marshall.

Ten different players scored as Kanab picked up the 2A Playoff victory over St. Joseph. Ashlyn Houston led the effort with 15 points, all of which came from behind the arc, while teammate Addie Shakespear had another 10 in the victory.

“This year we’ve obviously had great senior leadership throughout the season. As the season has progressed our younger players have matured to the point that we can count on them too. I think we are ready to compete pretty well at the state tournament and look forward to the opportunity.”

— Kanab coach Klint Glover

Gracee Johnson and Alli Mason scored 11 points apiece to lead the Wolves in the narrow victory over American Heritage to move on to the next round in the 2A Playoffs.

“It was a close game pretty much the whole way. We led 19-7 in the second and American Heritage scored seven straight, so we were only up five at half. They took their first lead in the fourth and it just went back-and-forth for the last five minutes of the game. Trey and Cale Torgerson both hit 3s and Brook Butler hit a pair of free throws to give us the lead for good. It was a great team effort on both ends. We’ve missed the tournament the last two years so it feels good to be going back.”

— North Sevier coach Lexa Larsen

Millard utilized a 40-13 run over the middle two quarters to earn their way into the state quarterfinals. Aubree Lunt scored 20 points in the win while San Juan was led by Halli Palmer knocked down four three-pointers on her way to 16 total points.

“A great win that involved the whole team! They came out with energy and set the tone of the game by scoring right off of the tip-off. We had a great contribution by our seniors, but couldn’t have been done by the efforts of everyone else. Excited and looking forward to the state tournament.”

— Millard coach Melanie Bassett