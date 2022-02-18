 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Russia’s military buildup at Ukraine’s border is the biggest in Europe since World War II

Russia’s military buildup continues to defy expectations, growing in size to levels not seen since World War II

By Herb Scribner
Russian army tanks in Russia.
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Russia’s deployment of military troops close to Ukraine’s borders is the biggest military buildup in Europe since World War II, officials said.

What’s happening: Russia continues to build up troops and equipment at the border of Ukraine as fears rise in the West of Russia invading Ukraine.

  • The amount of troops has ballooned to between 169,000 and 190,000 personnel, according to CBS News.
  • The buildup comes after days where Russia suggested it would withdraw troops from Ukraine’s border. However, the U.S., Ukraine and NATO did not see signs of Russia moving troops away, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

What’s next: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday that the U.S. has seen enough signs that Russia is moving toward an “imminent invasion” of Ukraine in the next few days, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

“If Russia decides to invade, that would also have consequences here at home. But the American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost,” President Joe Biden said in a speech Tuesday, according to NPR. “I will not pretend this will be painless.”

