Yes, John Williams is coming back for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

John Williams — the iconic composer of the “Star Wars” film scores — will return to a galaxy far, far away with the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
The news: Variety reports that Williams will return to help write the theme music for “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
- Williams reportedly recorded the music with a Los Angeles orchestra last week.
- Why it matters: “It is a coup for both Lucasfilm and Disney, considering the five-time Oscar winner rarely composes for television,” according to Variety.
Flashback: Williams is well-known for writing the themes and scores for some iconic films, including the “Star Wars” franchise, as well as “Jaws,” “Home Alone,” “Jurassic Park” and more.
- Williams returned to work for the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, which included “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” as I reported for the Deseret News.
- Williams previously wrote the theme for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in 2018 and Disneyland’s “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” theme park in 2019, too.
- He said he would retire from scoring “Star Wars” after completing work on “The Rise of Skywalker,” though.
What’s next: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will drop on Disney+ on May 25 — 45 years after the release of “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
