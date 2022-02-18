 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Yes, John Williams is coming back for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Expect to hear some familiar ‘Star Wars’ sounds in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

By Herb Scribner
Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute.
Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2016. Variety reports that Williams will return to help write the theme music for “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

John Williams — the iconic composer of the “Star Wars” film scores — will return to a galaxy far, far away with the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The news: Variety reports that Williams will return to help write the theme music for “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

  • Williams reportedly recorded the music with a Los Angeles orchestra last week.
  • Why it matters: “It is a coup for both Lucasfilm and Disney, considering the five-time Oscar winner rarely composes for television,” according to Variety.

Flashback: Williams is well-known for writing the themes and scores for some iconic films, including the “Star Wars” franchise, as well as “Jaws,” “Home Alone,” “Jurassic Park” and more.

  • Williams returned to work for the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, which included “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” as I reported for the Deseret News.
  • Williams previously wrote the theme for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in 2018 and Disneyland’s “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” theme park in 2019, too.
  • He said he would retire from scoring “Star Wars” after completing work on “The Rise of Skywalker,” though.

What’s next: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will drop on Disney+ on May 25 — 45 years after the release of “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

