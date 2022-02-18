How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend

The NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend takes place this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, where the league will gather for a break before the stretch run of the regular season.
Here’s a rundown of how to watch the action (streaming options are available for all of the stations listed).
Friday, Feb. 18
- 5 p.m. MST: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN.
- 7 p.m. MST: Rising Stars game, TNT.
Saturday, Feb. 19
- 9 a.m. MST: All-Star practice, NBA TV.
- 12 p.m. MST: NBA x HBCU Classic, NBA TV/TNT/ESPN2.
- 6 p.m. MST: All-Star Saturday Night, TNT (the Skills Challenge will take place first, followed by the 3-point contest and then the slam dunk contest).
Sunday, Feb. 20
- 10 a.m. MST: NBA Legends Awards, NBA TV.
- 12 p.m. MST: NBA G League Next Gem Game, NBA TV.
- 6 p.m. MST: NBA All-Star Game, TNT/TBS.
Loading comments...