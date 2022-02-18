 clock menu more-arrow no yes
How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend

By Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate a basket in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Jazz won 137-130.
Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert (27) and Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate a basket in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Jazz won 137-130.
The NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend takes place this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, where the league will gather for a break before the stretch run of the regular season.

Here’s a rundown of how to watch the action (streaming options are available for all of the stations listed).

Friday, Feb. 18

  • 5 p.m. MST: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN.
  • 7 p.m. MST: Rising Stars game, TNT.

Saturday, Feb. 19

  • 9 a.m. MST: All-Star practice, NBA TV.
  • 12 p.m. MST: NBA x HBCU Classic, NBA TV/TNT/ESPN2.
  • 6 p.m. MST: All-Star Saturday Night, TNT (the Skills Challenge will take place first, followed by the 3-point contest and then the slam dunk contest).

Sunday, Feb. 20

  • 10 a.m. MST: NBA Legends Awards, NBA TV.
  • 12 p.m. MST: NBA G League Next Gem Game, NBA TV.
  • 6 p.m. MST: NBA All-Star Game, TNT/TBS.

