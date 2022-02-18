How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend

The NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend takes place this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, where the league will gather for a break before the stretch run of the regular season.

Here’s a rundown of how to watch the action (streaming options are available for all of the stations listed).

Friday, Feb. 18

5 p.m. MST: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN.

Rising Stars game, TNT.

Saturday, Feb. 19

9 a.m. MST: All-Star practice, NBA TV.

NBA x HBCU Classic, NBA TV/TNT/ESPN2.

All-Star Saturday Night, TNT (the Skills Challenge will take place first, followed by the 3-point contest and then the slam dunk contest).

Sunday, Feb. 20