High school swimming: Olympus boys and girls teams enjoy a repeat sweep at 5A state championships

Just one race into Saturday’s 5A state meet, Olympus’ Colleen MacWilliams could sense it was going to be different.

On multiple occasions this season, Skyline’s girls had got the better of defending champion Olympus, which made the Titans a bit of an underdog heading into the final meet of the year at BYU.

It was a scenario Olympus chose to embrace instead of dwell on.

“We were really determined to make a change,” said MacWilliams. “We had that fire that we needed to come here and win this.

Honestly, losing is humbling, and it made us want to work harder.”

In the first race of the meet, Olympus edged out Skyline by .34 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay, momentum it carried throughout the meet.

It ended up winning all three relays and ultimately pulled away by a pretty comfortable margin for the 5A repeat with a solid 69-point cushion over Skyline.

Coupled with Olympus’ expected dominance in the boys meet, it was an Olympus repeat sweep at the 5A state championships.

Olympus’ girls finished with 287 points, while Skyline was a distance second with 218 points.

Skyline’s lower-than-expected team score no doubt suffered from a disqualification in the preliminaries of the 400 freestyle relay. That alone wouldn’t have been able to overcome Olympus, however.

On the boys side, Olympus won eight of 11 events as it racked up 427.5 team points, followed by Skyline in second with 301 points.

In addition to sweeping the three relays — in which Olympus set new overall state records in all three this weekend — the Titans also placed 17 other swimmers in the top eight of the eight other individual races.

That included a 1-2-3 finish in the highly-anticipated 100-yard breaststroke. Jack Saber ultimately won the race with a time of 56.00, with teammates Bridger Sink and Alexander Turney and then Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken all right behind with .65 seconds.

Hicken had set the overall state record in that event in the prelims the day before.

“It was pure bliss. Last year I wasn’t on top of the podium, and coming back this year to be on top is the best feeling ever,” said Saber, who also won the 50 freestyle earlier in the meet.

Olympus’ other double winner on Saturday was fellow senior Evan VanBrocklin, who won the 200 individual medley (1:49.79) and 100 butterfly (48.15) both in 5A record time.

“It’s a good day,” said VanBrocklin about the 5A records. “I’m sure like a lot of other seniors I’m just trying to go out with a bang. Our whole team is. Trying to get the most out of this last high school even I’ll ever do.”

He did exactly that in his final swim as a Titan in the 400 freestyle relay. Following the strong first three legs by Ian Conner, Ethan Astle and Saber, VanBrocklin flew through the water over those final 100 meters as Olympus shattered its own state record from the day before.

In the prelims Olympus swam a 3:08.65, but VanBrocklin touched the wall in 3:05.98.

VanBrocklin said Saturday’s success was the result of tremendous commitment from the entire team over several years.

“Even when training just sucks, and every athlete can agree practice hurts, we’re still digging deep and keep pushing,” said VanBrocklin, who was named the swimmer of the meet by the coaches association.

Ethan Astle also had an individual first-place finish, as he and Cedar Valley’s Braedon Scott tied for first in the 100 free.

VanBrocklin and Saber weren’t the only double winners at the 5A state meet, as Brighton’s Daniel Detjen also won a pair of events, the 200 and 500 freestyle.

On the girls side, there were three double winners, including MacWilliams, who won both the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Skyline freshman Jade Garstang won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and was named the girls swimmer of the meet.

Her time of 55.07 in the backstroke was the best time ever posted by a high school swimmer in Utah not named Rhyan White.

White, a former Cottonwood swimmer who had a pair of fourth-place finishes in the backstroke in the Olympics last year, owns the state record with a time of 53.45.

It’s a record Garstang has three years to try to break.

Spanish Fork junior Maddy Parker was the other double winner, as she finished first in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Her time of 50.57 was a new overall state record eclipsing the mark of 50.74.

Parker won both of those events two years ago, but stepped away from swimming just before the start of her sophomore season and kind of thought she was done with the sport, as it just wasn’t fun anymore.

“Then this past summer I just needed somewhere to assert my energy, so I went back to swimming and I’ve enjoyed it ever sense,” said Parker.

“My drive for swimming was very different previously. It was more based off of what other people expected out of me, and now it’s about me getting faster for me. It’s all for me, not for anybody else.”

That was reflected in her performances throughout the season, and there’s no telling how great she may be next year with a full season of passionate swimming ahead of her instead of obligatory swimming.

Madeline Moran provided Olympus’ other individual victory, as she finished first in the 100 breaststroke.

5A girls state swim meet

Saturday’s finals

At BYU

Team scores

1. Olympus, 287

2. Skyline, 218

3. Timpview, 202

4. Park City, 157

5. Brighton, 153

6. Wasatch, 149

7. Spanish Fork, 117

8. Highland, 111.5

200 medley relay

1. Olympus (Taylar Hooton, Madeleine Moran, Malia Matsumori, Eliza Arveseth), 1:47.32

2. Skyline, 1:47.56

3. Timpview, 1:50.52

4. Spanish Fork, 1:54.05

5. Wasatch, 1:55.94

6. Springville, 1:56.10

7. Viewmont, 1:57.53

200 freestyle

1. Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 1:53.18

2. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 1:55.86

3. Gretchen Lane, Park City, 1:58.21

4. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 1:59.87

5. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 1:59.90

6. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 2:00.16

7. Savannah Eatough, Provo, 2:01.42

8. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 2:02.95

200 individual medley

1. Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 2:07.13

2. Veronica Black, Highland, 2:09.58

3. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 2:10.75

4. Hohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 2:11.49

5. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 2:11.58

6. Kathleen Richter, Murray, 2:11.78

7. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 2:12.06

8. Lauren Greenwell, Park City, 2:16.43

50 freestyle

1. Sara Wall, Park City, 24.12

2. Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 24.24

3. Annie Robinson, Timpview, 24.80

4. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 24.85

5. Lauren Gassman, Alta, 25.06

6. Ellie Dixson, Box Elder, 25.07

7. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 25.10

8. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 25.24

100 butterfly

1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 55.24

2. Madeleine, Olympus, 58.33

3. Sara Wall, Park City, 59.25

4. Nohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 59.65

5. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 59.96

6. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 1:00.81

7. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 1:01.04

8. Madi Graham, Salem Hills, 1:02.11

100 freestyle

1. Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 50.57

2. Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 51.98

3. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 53.38

4. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 54.11

5. Annie Robinson, Timpview, 54.15

6. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 54.63

7. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 54.86

8. Lauren Gassman, Alta, 55.49

500 freestyle

1. Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 5:09.15

2. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 5:17.57

3. Gretchen Lane, Park City, 5:19.27

4. Beca Bringard, Skyline, 5:19.80

5. Elle Decker, Viewmont, 5:20.07

6. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 5:21.98

7. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 5:24.46

8. Ellinor Plant, Highland, 5:29.49

200 freestyle relay

1. Olympus (Madeleine Moran, Eliza Arveseth, Kaiya Lawson, Colleen MacWilliams), 1:39.51

2. Skyline, 1:39.56

3. Spanish Fork, 1:41.04

4. Park City, 1:41.47

5. Wasatch, 1:42.16

6. Brighton, 1:43.05

7. Highland, 1:43.23

8. Timpview, 1:43.34

100 backstroke

1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 55.07

2. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 56.52

3. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 58.86

4. Chloe Cline, Brighton, 59.54

5. Kathleen Richter, Murary, 1:00.37

6.Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 1:00.98

7. Sydney Phillips, Timpview, 1:01.05

8. Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 1:01.14

100 breaststroke

1. Madeleine Moran, Olympus, 1:03.84

2. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 1:06.25

3. Lucy Johnson, Skyline, 1:07.77

4. Lauren Greenwell, Park City, 1:07.86

5. Elle Decker, Viewmont, 1:07.93

5. Veronica Black, Highland, 1:07.93

7. Sadie Duke, Bountiful, 1:08.59

8. Savannah Eatough, Provo, 1:08.74

400 freestyle relay

1. Olympus (Campbell Keller, Taylar Hooton, Kaiya Lawson, Colleen MacWilliams), 3:36.75

2. Brighton, 3:39.91

3. Timpview, 3:41.78

4. Park City, 3:42.33

5. Wasatch, 3:47.08

6. Alta, 3:48.62

7. Provo, 3:48.96

8. Cottonwood, 3:49.01

5A boys state swim meet

Saturday’s finals

At BYU

Team scores

1. Olympus, 427.5

2. Skyline, 301

3. Brighton, 180

4. Spanish Fork, 121

4. Timpview, 121

6. Park City, 111

7. Lehi, 101

8. Springville, 93

200 medley relay

1. Olympus (Will de la Garza, Bridger Sink, Alexander Turney, Ian Conner), 1:33.64

2. Skyline, 1:36.16

3. Spanish Fork, 1:39.05

4. Lehi, 1:39.68

5. Park City, 1:40.22

6. Wasatch, 1:41.01

7. Cottonwood, 1:42.72

200 freestyle

1, Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 1:41.72

2. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 1:43.25

3. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:44.09

4. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 1:44.32

5. Logan Browne, Highland, 1:44.62

6. Matt Quackenbush, Olympus, 1:45.06

7. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 1:47.01

8. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 1:47.29

200 individual medley

1. Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 1:49.79

2. Kaleb, Spanish Fork, 1:54.47

3. Ian Conner, Olympus, 1:55.12

4. Sean Honey, Timpview, 1:55.18

5. Lukas Keele, Skyline, 1:56.96

6. Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:58.28

7. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 1:58.69

8. Robs Barton, Jordan, 1:59.43

50 freestyle

1. Jack Saber, Olympus, 21.18

2. Ethan Astle, Olympus, 21.41

3. Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 21.55

4. Noah Williams, Skyline, 21.62

5. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 21.95

6. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 22.06

7. Bruce Kim, Brighton, 22.23

8. Drew Sorensen, Skyline, 22.32

100 butterfly

1. Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 48.15

2. Alexander Turney, Olympus, 51.12

3. Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, 51.43

4. Daschiel Springmeyer, Skyline, 51.91

5. Bridger Sink, Olympus, 51.92

6. Sebastian Wrona, Park City, 52.74

7. Oggie Riley, Springville, 52.79

8. Josh Smith, Alta, 52.94

100 freestyle

1. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 47.00

1. Ethan Astle, Olympus, 47.00

3. Feliks, Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 48.09

4. Kim Bruce, Brighton, 48.16

5. Adam Sinclair, Skyline, 48.32

6. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 48.37

7. Noah Williams, Skyline, 48.55

8. Sebi McFarland, Timpview, 49.78

500 freestyle

1. Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 4:38.75

2. Matt Quackenbush, Olympus, 4:41.70

3. Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 4:43.50

4. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 4:44.86

5. Logan Browne, Highland, 4:45.52

6. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 4:46.45

7. Alijah Whitney, Timpview, 4:51.98

8. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 4:53.47

200 freestyle relay

1. Olympus (Evan VanBrocklin, Alexander Turney, Ethan Astle, Jack Saber), 1:25.80

2. Skyline, 1:27.41

3. Brighton, 127.76

4. Springville, 1:29.20

5. Wasatch, 1:29.50

6. Provo, 1:30.97

7. Box Elder, 1:31.81

8. Highland, 1:31.92

100 backstroke

1. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 50.65

2. Ian Conner, Olympus, 51.71

3. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 52.01

4. Sean Honey, Timpview, 52.08

5. Kevin Tu, Skyline, 52.81

6. Sebastian Wrona, Park City, 53.58

7. Luke Johnson, Provo, 53.75

8. Gavin Holmberg, Murray, 55.15

100 breaststroke

1. Jack Saber, Olympus, 56.00

2. Bridger Sink, Olympus, 56.15

3. Alexander Turney, Olympus, 56.53

4. Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 56.65

5. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 57.79

6. Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, 1:00.49

7. Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:01.10

8. Josh Arevalo, Hillcrest, 1:02.04

400 freestyle relay

1. Olympus (Ian Conner, Ethan Astle, Jack Saber, Evan VanBrocklin), 3:05.98

2. Timpview, 3:14.68

3. Skyline, 3:15.76

4. Springville, 3:18.47

5. Park City, 3:18.98

6. Spanish Fork, 3:19.49

7. Alta, 3:23.24