High school boys basketball: 3A/2A playoff roundup from Saturday’s games

3A Playoffs

Zuriel Marquez scored 23 points as Juan Diego edged out South Summit in a back and forth game. The Soaring Eagle’s offense jumped out to an early lead with a 20-point first quarter, but the Wildcats battled back, allowing just four points in the second period to tie things up heading into halftime. The entire second half was close, but Juan Diego was able to grab a narrow lead and hold on for a 49-47 victory. Both teams made 17 field goals and 11 free throws, but a 6-4 advantage behind the arc was difference for the Soaring Eagle.

Alex Fisher scored 17 points and Nixon Ordyna chipped in with 16 as Morgan built a 29-16 halftime lead on Canyon View and didn’t look back on its way to the 3A second round win.

“Our boys played a great game today. I am proud of how well they executed our game plan. They all stepped up and contributed to the win. This game is always so stressful and our team managed that stress so well. Happy to be moving on to the next round.”

— Morgan coach Brad Matthews

Tyrese Lacy and Isaac Cubero combined 33 points and seven 3-pointers as pulled away from Emery with a dominant second quarter on its way to the easy 3A second round victory.

“We played good defense today and moved the ball well on offense today. We still have a long way to go.”

— Layton Christian coach Bobby Porter.

Summit Academy jumped out to a quick start, claiming a 17-9 lead early before extending the gap to a dozen points before halftime. In the end they left with a victory and a ticket to the final stage of the state tournament. Tyson Christensen and Tyler Jensen each had 18 points in the win. Summit Academy will lake on Layton Christian on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

“We were very fortunate to get the win today, Union is so well coached and the play so hard. We were able to handle their pressure. Then use that to our advantage. Defending and rebounding was what got it done for us today.”

— Summit Academy coach Curtis Condie

Manti won each of the four quarters, building their lead to a 57-39 victory over the visiting Wasps. Three different Templars finished in double figures including Kayson Douglas who scored 15 points. The Templars will take on the red hot Eagles from American Leadership Academy in the quarterfinals.

“I was proud of our rebounding and defensive effort tonight. We are grateful for the opportunity to play next week.”

— Manti coach Devin Shakespear

Ben Lomond found themselves trailing after the first and third quarters, but strong finishes to both halves helped them prevail 48-43 over Ogden. Kekoa Beard knocked down four three-pointers en route to 21 total points to lead all scorers.

“Today’s game was about mental toughness and that is what I’m most proud of how focused our guys were for today. We were extremely attentive to small details and we tried to fix some of our past mistakes today and it was very apparent in the outcome. Big credit to the Ogden Tigers & Coach Randall for the tremendous turn around they’ve made this season. I know we became a better team today because of their effort and the challenge presented.”

— Ben Lomond coach Tanoka Beard

American Leadership started both the first and third quarters tied with North Sanpete, but ended each with a five point lead. The final period saw the teams both finish with 17 points, giving the Eagles a 66-61 upset victory. Russell Gibson led all scorers with 26 points and two three-pointers made. The 18th-seeded ALA will look to continue their Cinderella run on Thursday morning at Weber State.

“The team and coaching staff are all peaking at the right time. It’s the first time ALA history to make to the elite 8. Russell Gibson was amazing and showed great leadership. To help us take down the No. 2 seed. So proud of my guys great team effort.”

— ALA coach Ronnie Ross

2A Playoffs

Ridge Tebbs and South Sevier battled their way to a quarterfinal appearance in an offensive shootout. Each team had three players score in double-figures, including Tebb who led all scorers with 24 points and four three-pointers made. Carter Abraham and Riley Barney made key defensive plays as both players finished with five steals.

“Our boys battled a tough, well-coached Duchesne team. It was a back and forth game for 4 quarters. All of our boys played well and did just enough to get the win.”

— South Sevier coach Carson Christensen

Jensen Grover, Cooper Black and Jayden Black all scored in double figures as top seed San Juan rolled past Beaver for the 2A second round win. The Broncos built a 31-14 halftime lead and then coasted in the second half.

“San Juan’s stifling defense for the first three quarters combined with a tremendous rebounding effort propelled it to an early lead and convincing victory over Beaver. This one was for Taylor.”

— San Juan coach Travis Black

Kolton Henderson scored 13 of his 22 points in the third quarter as Rockwell held off a second half rally from American Heritage. The Marshals had fallen twice to the Patriots earlier this season but prevailed with key defensive moments down the stretch paired with a good offense. Rockwell will move on to play top-seeded San Juan in the quarterfinals.

“I’m proud of how these boys came together as one today. Heart, hustle and hard work characterizes this win.”

— Rockwell coach Richard Wells

Millard took one more step towards a state championship with a blowout victory over Waterford. The Ravens only scored 12 in the first half as the Eagles defense was triumphant. Hunter Rhodes, Brant Stevens and Peyton Rasmussen combined to score 53 points while Rasmussen and Taylor Davies each recorded double-digit rebounds.

“The boys played a complete game on both sides of the ball. They were able to execute our game plan and do the things we prepared for all week against a defense we figured we would see. Great to be able to heading to the Sevier Center for State next week.”

— Millard coach Darin Rhodes

Kanab escaped Draper APA with a 71-60 road win in the second round of the state tournament. The Cowboys trailed by two at halftime but a 39-point second half propelled them to victory. Kason Janes dominated inside, finishing with 25 points in the victory.

“Good win for the cowboys today. Had some players step up and carry us when we stalled out. Excited to be headed to state.”

— Kanab coach Jerron Glazier

Enterprise won each of the four quarters, but an 18-2 second quarter run was responsible for most of their separation. The Wolves used a balanced offensive attack. 10 members of the pack scored at least a point while the trio of Nash Palmer, Ryland Randall, and Brady Crouch led all scorers with exactly 10 points. Enterprise will play Parowan first thing Thursday morning in the quarterfinals. The Wolves lost by two in Parowan, but later got revenge with an eight-point win of their own.

“I think the boys were a little nervous at the start which made for a slow start but we turned it up in the second quarter and put ourselves in a good place going into the half. North Sevier battled hard in the second half to keep the lead about the same throughout the second half. We’ve accomplished one of our goals, that of getting to the state tournament, now all we can do is go and see what happens at the tournament. You never know what will happen when you get there, hopefully we are ready to play come Thursday.”

— Enterprise coach Bud Randall

The Parowan defense got off to a slow start, allowing 23 first quarter points as they quickly fell into a nine-point deficit. Over the next two periods they were able to rally themselves, heading into the final eight minute with a double-digit lead after a 37-18 run. Brock Felder and Shaydon Benson did most of the damage for the Rams, the dynamic duo combined to score 51 points. APA-West Valley was led by Kasey Norris and his 28 points.

“The team did a great job of fighting through a hot APA team in the first quarter. With some halftime adjustments the boys played smart basketball and slowly pulled a lead. From there they did a good job of managing the game.”

— Parowan coach Rod Murphy

Rowland Hall edged out North Summit with a strong first quarter. The Winged Lions grabbed a seven point lead, but a late push from the Wolves brought the difference to just a single basket. Eventually the buzzer would sound and Rowland Hall would clinch their quarterfinals ticket. Ozzie Smith scored 21 point in the win while Trey Pace had 24 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.