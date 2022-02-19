 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Coca-Cola has a new soda called Starlight, and no one knows what it tastes like

By Herb Scribner
A new Coca-Cola flavor called Starlight.
Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola has released a new soda flavor called Starlight — and apparently, it tastes like space.

What’s happening: Coca-Cola announced it will be releasing a new soda flavor that will come in regular and zero sugar varieties.

  • The new soda comes from Coca-Cola Creations, a new platform from Coca-Cola that will create new flavors of soda.

The taste: Coca-Cola said in a press release that the flavor was ”inspired by space.”

  • The drink is red.
  • The Starlight flavor has “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space,” the company said in a statement.
  • “Coca-Cola Starlight combines great Coca-Cola taste with a dash of the unexpected, including a reddish hue.”

One important note: Astronomers think the center of the galaxy could taste like raspberries, so that’s something, per The Guardian.

The bigger picture: Per CNN, Coca-Cola has been working to reshape its drinks, eliminating the less-popular drink flavors and creating new drinks to bring in new customers.

  • Starlight is the first drink in a new program from Coca-Cola “that will see the soft drink marketer introduce limited-edition experimental flavors and accompanying digital and real-world experiences on a rolling basis,” per Marketing Dive.

