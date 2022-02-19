 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Donovan Mitchell misses All-Star practice with illness

Jazz guard absent from practice in Cleveland because of a non-COVID illness

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives ahead of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4)
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives ahead of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

CLEVELAND — Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell did not take part in All-Star practice on Saturday morning due to a non-COVID illness, according to a team spokesperson.

Mitchell has not been ruled out for the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The practices at All-Star weekend are mostly ceremonial. On the court at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University, each All-Star team had a 45-minute window in which they would “practice” in front of an arena full of fans.

But rather than go through any sort of stringent drills or scrimmages, players get up some shots, participate in trivia games with the in-arena host and compete against each other in halfcourt shot competitions.

Team Durant, featuring Jazz center Rudy Gobert, was first on the court on Saturday, followed by Team LeBron, which would have featured Mitchell before the guard was absent from the festivities.

The NBA All-Star Game tips off on TNT Sunday night at 6 p.m. MST.

Next Up In Utah Jazz

