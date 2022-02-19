Donovan Mitchell misses All-Star practice with illness

CLEVELAND — Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell did not take part in All-Star practice on Saturday morning due to a non-COVID illness, according to a team spokesperson.

Mitchell has not been ruled out for the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The practices at All-Star weekend are mostly ceremonial. On the court at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University, each All-Star team had a 45-minute window in which they would “practice” in front of an arena full of fans.

But rather than go through any sort of stringent drills or scrimmages, players get up some shots, participate in trivia games with the in-arena host and compete against each other in halfcourt shot competitions.

Half court shots. Andrew Wiggins was the first to hit one pic.twitter.com/LmZDDkxqN4 — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) February 19, 2022

Team Durant, featuring Jazz center Rudy Gobert, was first on the court on Saturday, followed by Team LeBron, which would have featured Mitchell before the guard was absent from the festivities.

The NBA All-Star Game tips off on TNT Sunday night at 6 p.m. MST.