3 keys in BYU’s 69-64 loss to Saint Mary’s

BYU’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a big hit with a 69-64 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels on Saturday night at University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California.
Here are three keys from the game.
- Guard Tommy Kuhse finished with 25 points, including 20 in the first half, to lead the Gaels. Logan Johnson added 17 for Saint Mary’s.
- The Gaels led by 16 midway through the second half but the Cougars whittled the deficit to three points with 1:47 left on Alex Barcello’s 3-pointer. But BYU didn’t score again.
- Barcello scored 22 points for the Cougars while Caleb Lohner added 9 points and 11 rebounds. Fousseyni Traore had 10 points while Gideon George finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Loading comments...