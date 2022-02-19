 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys in BYU’s 69-64 loss to Saint Mary’s

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope, wearing a suit, holds his head
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope holds his head after a big Gonzaga Bulldogs run during the first half in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a big hit with a 69-64 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels on Saturday night at University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California.

Here are three keys from the game.

  • Guard Tommy Kuhse finished with 25 points, including 20 in the first half, to lead the Gaels. Logan Johnson added 17 for Saint Mary’s.
  • The Gaels led by 16 midway through the second half but the Cougars whittled the deficit to three points with 1:47 left on Alex Barcello’s 3-pointer. But BYU didn’t score again.
  • Barcello scored 22 points for the Cougars while Caleb Lohner added 9 points and 11 rebounds. Fousseyni Traore had 10 points while Gideon George finished with nine points and six rebounds.

