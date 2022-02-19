 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to Utah’s 60-58 win over Cal for its 1st Pac-12 road sweep since 2019

Utah center Branden Carlson rolls his ankle with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining and needed to be helped off the court

By Jay Drew
Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) drives against USC Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Utah Runnin’ Utes recorded their first Pac-12 road sweep since February of 2019 on Saturday, knocking off the Cal Bears 60-58 in Berkeley, California, a couple nights after upsetting the Stanford Cardinal.

Cal’s Jordan Shepherd had a chance to win the game at the buzzer for the Bears, but his 3-point attempt from about 35 feet away wasn’t close.

The shot came after Lazar Stefanovic and Marco Anthony made 3 of 4 late free-throw attempts for the Utes.

Utah’s Branden Carlson sustained an ankle injury late in the game and didn’t play the final 3 minutes, 33 seconds.

Here are three keys to Utah’s win at Haas Pavilion:

• Anthony led the Utes with 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting, and also held Jordan Shepherd, Cal’s leading score with a 14.3 average, to 10 points.

• Utah was just 2 of 14 from 3-point range but held Cal to 3 of 16 from deep in the defensive struggle. Utah was 14 of 17 from the free-throw line, while Cal was 19 of 21.

• Utah got 21 points from its bench, while Cal got just 10 points from its reserves. The Runnin’ Utes also scored 34 of their 60 points in the paint.

