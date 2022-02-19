3 keys to Utah’s 60-58 win over Cal for its 1st Pac-12 road sweep since 2019

The Utah Runnin’ Utes recorded their first Pac-12 road sweep since February of 2019 on Saturday, knocking off the Cal Bears 60-58 in Berkeley, California, a couple nights after upsetting the Stanford Cardinal.

Cal’s Jordan Shepherd had a chance to win the game at the buzzer for the Bears, but his 3-point attempt from about 35 feet away wasn’t close.

The shot came after Lazar Stefanovic and Marco Anthony made 3 of 4 late free-throw attempts for the Utes.

Utah’s Branden Carlson sustained an ankle injury late in the game and didn’t play the final 3 minutes, 33 seconds.

Here are three keys to Utah’s win at Haas Pavilion:

• Anthony led the Utes with 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting, and also held Jordan Shepherd, Cal’s leading score with a 14.3 average, to 10 points.

• Utah was just 2 of 14 from 3-point range but held Cal to 3 of 16 from deep in the defensive struggle. Utah was 14 of 17 from the free-throw line, while Cal was 19 of 21.

• Utah got 21 points from its bench, while Cal got just 10 points from its reserves. The Runnin’ Utes also scored 34 of their 60 points in the paint.