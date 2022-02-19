Eric Weddle is going to be a high school football coach

It’s been quite the 2022 already for Eric Weddle.

He rejoined the NFL two years after retiring — coming back to help his former team when injuries built up — and was an instrumental defender for the Los Angeles Rams during their playoff run, capping his accomplished career with a long-awaited Super Bowl title.

Now, Weddle — who has routinely talked about returning to family life after his run with the Rams ended — will be taking on a new challenge that matches perfectly with his leadership abilities.

The Rancho Bernardo High football program in San Diego announced Saturday on Facebook that Weddle will take over for current head coach Tristan McCoy following the 2022 season.

“Eric will be joining the Bronco family this season to learn the BLUE in, BLUE out culture,” the Facebook post said, while adding McCoy will stay on staff to support Weddle after Weddle takes over as head coach.

Weddle, a onetime star safety at the University of Utah, grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, California, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles (it is about 120 miles north of San Diego).

Weddle, the 13-year NFL veteran and six-two Pro Bowler, was captured displaying his leadership abilities during the Rams’ playoff run, including this moment before Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI when he coached up Los Angeles wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

What’s not to love about Eric Weddle pic.twitter.com/4E1eEyCITY — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 17, 2022