Utah’s 2022 recruiting class is complete, and it is the school’s best ever, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.

The Utes added one player — 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor — on national signing day to finish their class. Utah filled up most of its class on early signing day in December.

Utah’s 2022 class consists of 20 players — 17 high school players and three college transfers — and includes three four-star players — 6-foot-4, 220 pound linebacker Lander Barton; 6-foot-2, 183-pound quarterback Nate Johnson; and 5-foot-7, 205-pound running back Jaylon Glover, who was named Florida’s Mr. Football.

Utah’s average recruit rating since 2012 Data via 247Sports 2012: 0.8388 2013: 0.8320 2014: 0.8305 2015: 0.8465 2016: 0.8445 2017: 0.8604 2018: 0.8569 2019: 0.8612 2020: 0.8652 2021: 0.8727 2022: 0.8753

Utah, the 2021 Pac-12 champions, also got an instant-impact transfer in Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, the Gators’ leading tackler last season.

Barton and Johnson are among the best commits the program has landed. Barton is Utah’s fifth-highest ranked in program history, while Johnson is the 14th-highest.

It all adds up to Utah’s highest-ever average recruit rating, according to 247 Sports.

Utah’s average recruit rating is 0.8753, the best in school history. Utah ranks 38th nationally and fourth in the Pac-12.

Utah State, the 2021 Mountain West champions, also turned in its best average recruit rating in school history.

The Aggies’ 2022 class has an average recruit rating of 0.8225, per 247 Sports.

The three highest-rated recruits of the Aggies’ 2022 class are 6-foot-5, 280-pound three-star offensive lineman Tavo Motuapuaka; 6-foot-4, 295-pound three-star offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho; and 6-foot-4, 260-pound three-star defensive lineman Adam Tomczyk.

Utah State’s average recruit rating since 2012 Data via 247 Sports 2012: 0.7812 2013: 0.7685 2014: 0.7553 2015: 0.7966 2016: 0.8006 2017: 0.7899 2018: 0.7909 2019: 0.8121 2020: 0.8042 2021: 0.8142 2022: 0.8225

Motuapuaka and Lapuaho rank as some of the top signees in program history, ranking No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

The Aggies’ 33-player class ranks fourth in the Mountain West and 77th nationally, according to 247 Sports.