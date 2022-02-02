 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2022 recruiting class highest rated ever for Utah, Utah State

By Joe Coles
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, wearing black, walks onto the field
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah’s 2022 recruiting class is complete, and it is the school’s best ever, according to 247Sports rankings.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah’s 2022 recruiting class is complete, and it is the school’s best ever, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.

The Utes added one player — 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor — on national signing day to finish their class. Utah filled up most of its class on early signing day in December.

Utah’s 2022 class consists of 20 players — 17 high school players and three college transfers — and includes three four-star players — 6-foot-4, 220 pound linebacker Lander Barton; 6-foot-2, 183-pound quarterback Nate Johnson; and 5-foot-7, 205-pound running back Jaylon Glover, who was named Florida’s Mr. Football.

Utah’s average recruit rating since 2012

Data via 247Sports

2012: 0.8388

2013: 0.8320

2014: 0.8305

2015: 0.8465

2016: 0.8445

2017: 0.8604

2018: 0.8569

2019: 0.8612

2020: 0.8652

2021: 0.8727

2022: 0.8753

Utah, the 2021 Pac-12 champions, also got an instant-impact transfer in Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, the Gators’ leading tackler last season.

Barton and Johnson are among the best commits the program has landed. Barton is Utah’s fifth-highest ranked in program history, while Johnson is the 14th-highest.

It all adds up to Utah’s highest-ever average recruit rating, according to 247 Sports.

Utah’s average recruit rating is 0.8753, the best in school history. Utah ranks 38th nationally and fourth in the Pac-12.

Utah State, the 2021 Mountain West champions, also turned in its best average recruit rating in school history.

The Aggies’ 2022 class has an average recruit rating of 0.8225, per 247 Sports.

The three highest-rated recruits of the Aggies’ 2022 class are 6-foot-5, 280-pound three-star offensive lineman Tavo Motuapuaka; 6-foot-4, 295-pound three-star offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho; and 6-foot-4, 260-pound three-star defensive lineman Adam Tomczyk.

Utah State’s average recruit rating since 2012

Data via 247 Sports

2012: 0.7812

2013: 0.7685

2014: 0.7553

2015: 0.7966

2016: 0.8006

2017: 0.7899

2018: 0.7909

2019: 0.8121

2020: 0.8042

2021: 0.8142

2022: 0.8225

Motuapuaka and Lapuaho rank as some of the top signees in program history, ranking No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

The Aggies’ 33-player class ranks fourth in the Mountain West and 77th nationally, according to 247 Sports.

