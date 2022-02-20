Donovan Mitchell will not play in NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will not play in Sunday night’s 2022 All-Star game due to a non-COVID related upper respiratory illness.

Mitchell was in Cleveland but was feeling sick on Saturday and missed that morning’s practice for the All-Star teams. At the time he was not ruled out for the Sunday night showcase.

On Sunday afternoon, Mitchell released a statement through the NBA expressing his gratitude for having been selected to the All-Star team for a third straight season, and his regret for not being able to play in the game.

“It is a great honor and has always been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star,” Mitchell said. “Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star...The entire All-Star weekend is a celebration of the basketball community, the fans and the sport I am blessed to play. I’m focused on getting well and back out on the court. Thank you for all the get-well wishes. I can’t wait to see the game later today.”

Mitchell has participated in the All-Star festivities every season since entering the league. As a rookie he won the dunk contest in 2018 and took part in the Rising Stars game in his first and second years in the league before making his debut on the All-Star team in 2020. He has been selected as an All-Star reserve for three consecutive seasons.

Teammate Rudy Gobert, also making his third consecutive All-Star appearance, will play Sunday night for Team Durant in the All-Star Game which tips off at 6 p.m. MST on TNT.