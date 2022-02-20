Where to find Kanye West’s new album, ‘Donda 2’

Kanye West announced Thursday how people can stream his upcoming “Donda 2” album — and it’s not exactly easy.

Details: West said in an Instagram post that the new “Donda 2” album will not be available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon or YouTube.

Instead, “Donda 2” will be available on Stem Player — a music-playing device that West released with “Donda” last year.

Where to find ‘Donda 2’: You can buy the Stem Player on its own website. It costs $200.

What he said: “‘Donda 2’ will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” he wrote on Instagram. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

“I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in music. I ain’t know what was gonna happen but I knew had to move. After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art. Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat. Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more. God please cover me.”

What to expect: West released a draft of a tracklist for the new album, too.

What’s next: West is expected to release his first sequel album on Feb. 22, which coincides with the U.S.’s first Pluto return, per Complex.