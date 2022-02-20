Former BYU star Ashley Hatch scores for the USWNT in international tournament

Former BYU Cougars soccer star Ashley Hatch has picked up in 2022 right where she left off in 2021 with the United States Women’s National Team.

Hatch came on at halftime of the USWNT’s first game of 2022 Sunday against New Zealand in the annual SheBelieves Cup in Carson, California, and scored five minutes later on a header after a nice ball into the box from Sofia Huerta.

Hatch’s goal put the United States up 4-0, although it was the team’s first goal after the initial three were ruled own goals.

It came after Hatch was the last player to score for the USWNT in 2021. Sunday’s goal was her third career score for the national team.

The 26-year-old Hatch was a finalist for MVP in 2021 in the National Women’s Soccer League after leading the league in goals playing for the Washington Spirit, which ultimately won the league championship.