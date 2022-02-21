 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah Jazz reveal 2023 NBA All-Star Game logo

The Jazz unveiled the logo that will be used for the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, featuring the “J-note” logo and a mountain range.

By Joe Coles
Fans pass by the Jazz logo statue as they enter Vivint Arena
FILE — Fans enter Vivint Arena before Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The NBA All-Star Game is heading back to Utah.

Salt Lake City will once again be the center of the basketball world in 2023, which marks 30 years since Utah last hosted the All-Star Game.

John Stockton and Karl Malone were named co-MVPs of the 1993 All-Star Game as the West defeated the East 135-132 in overtime.

Malone had 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Stockton had nine points and 15 assists.

The Jazz unveiled the logo that will be used for the 2023 All-Star Weekend festivities, featuring the “J-note” logo and a mountain range.

The black, white and yellow colors used in the logo track with the rumored black, white and yellow rebrand that the Jazz have slowly been rolling out this season on their social media page and at Vivint Arena.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith tweeted, “It starts now. @NBAAllstar 2023 WELCOME TO UTAH! Jazz Nation is going to show how it’s done.”

2023 All-Star Weekend will be held from Feb. 17-19 at Vivint Arena. The weekend will feature the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars game on Friday, the Skills Challenge, 3-Point contest and Slam Dunk contest on Saturday, and the All-Star Game on Sunday.

