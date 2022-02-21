 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Utah football to premiere ‘22 Forever’ documentary

Four-part documentary will provide Utah fans a behind-the-scenes look at 2021 Pac-12 championship season.

By Joe Coles
Utah Utes players and fans turn on their flashlights to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan
Utah Utes players and fans honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan during the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The 2021 football season was a memorable one for Ute fans, as Utah won its first-ever Pac-12 championship and punched a ticket to the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

The season was also about remembering Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, two Ute players who tragically died in 2020 and 2021.

Utah honored Jordan and Lowe in a multitude of ways, including a “moment of loudness” to celebrate their lives before the fourth quarter at every home game, the Pac-12 championship and the Rose Bowl.

Utah also retired the No. 22 jersey in their honor. Jordan wore No. 22, and after Jordan’s passing, Lowe switched his number to No. 22 to honor his friend.

The school set up memorial scholarship funds in their names and wore memorial helmets during the Colorado game, featuring the “22 forever” logo.

Utah football’s creative team is releasing a four-part documentary on the 2021 season. The documentary will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the memorable campaign, with “a combination of interviews with football student-athletes, coaches and staff, along with unseen highlights and moments from the season,” per the university.

The first installment in the series releases on Feb. 22 at 2:22 p.m. on Utah football’s YouTube page.

The second episode will be released on Mar. 8, the third episode will be released on Mar. 22 and the final episode will be released on Apr. 5, all at 2:22 p.m. on Utah football’s YouTube page.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

High school girls basketball: 4A quarterfinal recap — Sky View, Desert Hills, Ridgeline, Green Canyon secure spots in semifinals

By James Edward

Utah is back in the conversation for the nation’s best team after win over Washington

By Trent Wood

High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules

By James Edward

The sustaining power of faith in times of crisis

By Gérald Caussé

The reason some Americans ration or skip prescription medications

By Lois M. Collins

When the need for affordable housing runs up against zoning laws

By Zakary Sonntag