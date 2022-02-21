Utah football to premiere ‘22 Forever’ documentary

The 2021 football season was a memorable one for Ute fans, as Utah won its first-ever Pac-12 championship and punched a ticket to the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

The season was also about remembering Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, two Ute players who tragically died in 2020 and 2021.

Utah honored Jordan and Lowe in a multitude of ways, including a “moment of loudness” to celebrate their lives before the fourth quarter at every home game, the Pac-12 championship and the Rose Bowl.

Utah also retired the No. 22 jersey in their honor. Jordan wore No. 22, and after Jordan’s passing, Lowe switched his number to No. 22 to honor his friend.

The school set up memorial scholarship funds in their names and wore memorial helmets during the Colorado game, featuring the “22 forever” logo.

Utah football’s creative team is releasing a four-part documentary on the 2021 season. The documentary will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the memorable campaign, with “a combination of interviews with football student-athletes, coaches and staff, along with unseen highlights and moments from the season,” per the university.

Last season was…



A story worth telling. #22forever. A four part docu-series coming on 2.22.22. pic.twitter.com/mdaieAiYTB — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 18, 2022

The first installment in the series releases on Feb. 22 at 2:22 p.m. on Utah football’s YouTube page.

The second episode will be released on Mar. 8, the third episode will be released on Mar. 22 and the final episode will be released on Apr. 5, all at 2:22 p.m. on Utah football’s YouTube page.