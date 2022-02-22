An injured starter could be out for BYU this week

Once again, BYU could be without one of its starters this week due to an injury.

Forward Seneca Knight suffered a thumb injury during last Saturday’s 69-64 loss at Saint Mary’s.

Loyola Marymount (9-16, 2-11) at BYU (19-9, 7-6) Thursday, 8 p.m. MST Marriott Center TV: CBS Sports Network Radio: BYU Radio/1160 AM

“He’s got an issue with his thumb,” coach Mark Pope said Tuesday after practice. “We got some imaging today. We’ll probably know more in the next 48 hours. He hasn’t practiced the last couple of days.”

The Cougars host Loyola Marymount Thursday (8 p.m. MST, CBS Sports Network) and Pepperdine Saturday.

Knight also tweaked his ankle against Saint Mary’s.

Meanwhile, Fousseyni Traore, who was sidelined for the Pepperdine game on Feb. 12 due to a groin injury sustained two days earlier against LMU, started and played 25 minutes against the Gaels.

Pope said Traore has practiced the last two days.

“We’re still trying to be a little bit cautious but he’s doing good. I expect him to be a full go,” Pope said of Traore. “I expect to have our full roster with the exception of Seneca.”

Earlier this month, guard Te’Jon Lucas missed the game against Gonzaga due to a mild concussion and shoulder, neck and back pain. He played in the following contest at LMU.

Richard Harward and Gavin Baxter were lost for the year due to a heart condition and a knee injury, respectively, earlier this season.