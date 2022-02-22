 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

An injured starter could be out for BYU this week

Forward Seneca Knight suffered a thumb injury during last Saturday’s loss at Saint Mary’s

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) goes hard as he spins on Pacific Tigers guard Khaleb Wilson-Rouse (0) as BYU and Pacific play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. BYU won 73-51.
Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) goes hard as he spins on Pacific Tigers guard Khaleb Wilson-Rouse (0) as BYU and Pacific play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. BYU won 73-51.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Once again, BYU could be without one of its starters this week due to an injury.

Forward Seneca Knight suffered a thumb injury during last Saturday’s 69-64 loss at Saint Mary’s.

Loyola Marymount (9-16, 2-11) at BYU (19-9, 7-6) 

Thursday, 8 p.m. MST

Marriott Center

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: BYU Radio/1160 AM

“He’s got an issue with his thumb,” coach Mark Pope said Tuesday after practice. “We got some imaging today. We’ll probably know more in the next 48 hours. He hasn’t practiced the last couple of days.”

The Cougars host Loyola Marymount Thursday (8 p.m. MST, CBS Sports Network) and Pepperdine Saturday.

Knight also tweaked his ankle against Saint Mary’s.

Meanwhile, Fousseyni Traore, who was sidelined for the Pepperdine game on Feb. 12 due to a groin injury sustained two days earlier against LMU, started and played 25 minutes against the Gaels.

Pope said Traore has practiced the last two days.

“We’re still trying to be a little bit cautious but he’s doing good. I expect him to be a full go,” Pope said of Traore. “I expect to have our full roster with the exception of Seneca.”

Earlier this month, guard Te’Jon Lucas missed the game against Gonzaga due to a mild concussion and shoulder, neck and back pain. He played in the following contest at LMU.

Richard Harward and Gavin Baxter were lost for the year due to a heart condition and a knee injury, respectively, earlier this season.

Next Up In Brigham Young

Loading comments...

The Latest

A vaccine passport ban is making its way through the Utah Legislature. Here’s what’s happening

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Christian Pulisic nears record with Chelsea goal

By Ryan McDonald

Why University of Utah Health says omicron is still stressing hospitals

By Lisa Riley Roche

Former Runnin’ Utes finding success, and wins, at new schools

By Jay Drew

Why Utah GOP House leaders propose dropping income tax earmark for public education

By Marjorie Cortez

Was Mitt Romney right about Russia? Here’s what critics said today

By Herb Scribner