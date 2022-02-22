 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Did a future Utah Jazz jersey just get leaked?

By Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert watch from the bench in street clothes as Jazz and Suns play in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz players Hassan Whiteside (21), Donovan Mitchell (standing), Rudy Gobert (27) and Trent Forrest (3) watch from the bench as the Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The Suns won 105-97.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Last fall, word got around that the Utah Jazz were going to undergo a rebrand that would see the team’s color scheme eventually become black, white and some shade of yellow, and on Tuesday, a future team jersey along those lines may have leaked.

Multiple Twitter users posted Tuesday that a bunch of future NBA team jerseys have been leaked, with the Jazz threads being among them.

Jersey guru Chris Creamer reported that the jersey will be worn starting next season and become the squad’s Statement jersey, meaning it will replace the gold one the team currently wears.

Creamer reported that teams must keep Statement jerseys in their rotations for at least three seasons.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith addressed the rumors of a rebrand pretty head-on at Silicon Slopes last October, saying the team would have a “good base” of colors. “We’re super excited on the direction.”

