Did a future Utah Jazz jersey just get leaked?

Last fall, word got around that the Utah Jazz were going to undergo a rebrand that would see the team’s color scheme eventually become black, white and some shade of yellow, and on Tuesday, a future team jersey along those lines may have leaked.

Multiple Twitter users posted Tuesday that a bunch of future NBA team jerseys have been leaked, with the Jazz threads being among them.

A look at many leaks for the NBA next year. Which one catches your eye? pic.twitter.com/5bWP8XXqOJ — Casey Vitelli (@caseyvitelli) February 22, 2022

Jersey guru Chris Creamer reported that the jersey will be worn starting next season and become the squad’s Statement jersey, meaning it will replace the gold one the team currently wears.

Creamer reported that teams must keep Statement jerseys in their rotations for at least three seasons.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith addressed the rumors of a rebrand pretty head-on at Silicon Slopes last October, saying the team would have a “good base” of colors. “We’re super excited on the direction.”