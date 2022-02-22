 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

This Super Bowl winner watched his son’s birth via FaceTime while stuck in gameday traffic

By Brandon Judd
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he had to watch the birth of his son via FaceTime as he rushed to the hospital after the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) during the first half of Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Jefferson told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he had to watch the birth of his son via FaceTime as he rushed to the hospital after the Super Bowl.
Elaine Thompson, Associated Press

Van Jefferson became a Super Bowl champion and a father all on the same night.

But the story gets better.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast that he ended up watching the birth of his son on FaceTime while sitting in traffic following the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson explained that his wife was giving birth in Thousand Oaks, California, about an hour and a half away from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, once you factor in the usual Los Angeles traffic plus busier traffic following the Super Bowl.

“Someone had FaceTimed me and I just see a lady lying in a bed, so I just hung up the phone really fast like, who is that,” he told Schefter. “They called me back again … and it was my wife giving birth. I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know!’

“... My kids were in the car like, mommy, it’s going to be OK. They just hear their mom screaming. It was just crazy, man. I wasn’t able to make it to the birth, no, but I got there maybe 30 minutes after.”

Jefferson had four receptions for 23 yards in the Super Bowl, before being whisked away to the hospital.

His newborn son’s name matches the moment, too, as the couple decided to name him Champ.

“It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son and the Super Bowl,” he said, per CBS Sports.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto reveals he almost died from COVID

By Gitanjali Poonia

Biden sent U.S. troops to Eastern Europe amid Russian threat to invade Ukraine. New Utah poll shows mixed reaction

By Dennis Romboy

A BYU and Utah gymnast are in the running for the closest thing college gymnastics has to the Heisman Trophy

By Trent Wood

Disneyland to have a new grand finale for the Main Street Electrical Parade

By Herb Scribner

How elections in Utah could look different this year

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden announces new sanction on Russia, condemns Putin

By Herb Scribner