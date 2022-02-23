NBA 2K22 has shared new details about the upcoming MyTeam mode’s Season 5. We received the details early and have dropped the highlights below.
- The new theme for season 5 is “Power Within” and it includes an anime theme.
What is the NBA 2K22 MyTeam mode?
NBA 2K22 is a simulation basketball video game that has a number of different modes, including a normal exhibition mode (where you can pick teams to play against) and a franchise mode (where you can control an entire franchise).
- The MyTeam mode is a specific mode where you build a fantasy NBA roster using digital cards, which can be obtained through challenges, agendas, events, or by opening digital packs (almost like real-life basketball cards).
- Every card has a different tier. Gold cards are the lowest tier, followed by emerald, sapphire, ruby, amethyst, diamond, pink diamond, galaxy opal and dark matter.
- MyTeam has six-week seasons. Each season has a different theme and ultimate player reward for reaching Level 40, which can be achieved by gaining points from challenges.
Quick details of NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 5:
Two new players — For the first time, NBA 2K will be adding Duke University star Paolo Banchero and Galaxy Opal Cincinnatus Powell into the game.
New event murals — Season 5 will have three new events based around completing a mural.
- Completing an event will earn you a Galaxy Opal reward player.
- Completing the murals for all three of these players will earn you a Dark Matter player.
- These events will only be around in Season 5.
- It’s unclear if the events will be similar to previous in NBA 2K22, which centered around collecting items in packs.
- NBA 2K mentioned Kevin Durant and 2019 first-round pick Rui Hachimura as featured stars of the season, so these two might be one of those mural sets if I were to guess.
Dynamic Ratings — A new base set of the current NBA players will be added this season, adding 400 new player cards.
- The stats for these players will update throughout the rest of the season based on real-life performances.
Dynamic Rating Domination tier — You can compete against the new base set of cards in a new tier of Domination (where you play against all 30 teams).
- The reward for completing all the games on the highest difficulty is Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap
NBA 75 — The six NBA 75th anniversary card collections — which featured cards of players on the NBA’s 75 players list — will be finished in Season 5.
- The 2000s and the 2010s will be completed on March 1.
- The ‘80s/’90s collection will follow, with the ‘60s/’70s being the final set.
- The reward for collecting an entire decade’s cards will be a dark matter player.
NBA 75 rewards — Gamers can vote for their pick for the NBA 75 rewards on the MyTeam Twitter account.
- Options for the 2010s collection reward include Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Zion Williamson and Joel Embiid. It’s unclear who will be available for the 2000s set.
- Poll results for the 2010 and 2000s rewards will be released Friday.
- The new reward card will be available on Tuesday.
- Voting for the next week’s rewards will begin next Wednesday and Thursday.
Historic coaches — New historic coach cards will be added into packs.
- New coach cards include Don Nelson, Rick Adelman, Jerry Sloan, Lenny Wilkins, Larry Brown and more.
- Phil Jackson, Doc Rivers, Mike D’Antoni, Erik Spoelstra, and Ty Lue will get new legendary cards.
- And Galaxy Opal Gregg Popovich will be available, too.
Moments of the Month — The new Moments of the Month challenges will return on March 8, allowing gamers to earn rewards based on actual real-life NBA moments.
- There will be “more new reward additions to MyTeam throughout the season,” 2K said in a press release.
Galaxy Opal rewards — “You will be able to fill out a full lineup of Galaxy Opal reward cards during Season 5,” 2K said in a press release.
What are the MyTeam Season 5 Rewards?
- Level 1 — Free agent Duke University star Paolo Banchero
- Level 40 reward — Dark Matter Ray Allen
- Domination reward — Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap
- Unlimited — Galaxy Opal Cincinnatus Powell
- Limited mode — Galaxy Opal DeMarcus Cousins
- Ascension Board — TBD
- Draft Ascension Board — Galaxy Opal Richard Hamilton
- Triple Threat total wins — TBD
- Triple Threat Online — TBD
- Crunch Time Wheel — Galaxy Opal Shawn Kemp
- Crunch Time (10 wins) — TBD
- Crunch Time (30 wins) — TBD
- Crunch Time (50 wins) — TBD
- Crunch Time (100 wins) — TBD
- Exchange — Galaxy Opal Sidney Moncrief
What we didn’t learn about season 5:
- It’s still unclear if there will be a new round of Spotlight Sims.
- We don’t know the rewards for a number of modes, including the Triple Threat Offline and Triple Threat Online rewards.
- There’s no update about potential patches to defense and offense.
Correction: This article previously said Galaxy Opal Sidney Moncrief was a token reward. He’s in the exchange.
Loading comments...