What happened in the ‘Arthur’ series finale?

‘Arthur’ held its final episode ever. So what happened?

By Herb Scribner
‘Arthur’ held its finale episode ever.
A PBS Kids photo from the show “Arthur.”
WGBH, Business Wire

The longest-running children’s show “Arthur” dropped its series finale Tuesday night, closing the book on a historic franchise.

What happened: The final episode, titled “All Grown Up,” took place 20 years in the future and showed what happened to Arthur, his sister D.W., Buster, Brian, Muffy and Sue Ellen as they reached their 20s, according to Deadline.

  • The group got together at the Sugar Bowl Cafe, which they would visit as kids. They talked about their new careers.
  • Arthur became a graphic novelist and published a book.
  • D.W. joined the police force.
  • Binky became a news reporter (good luck).
  • Buster became an English professor.
  • Francine joined a sneaker company.
  • George, meanwhile, bought the Sugar Bowl Cafe.
  • Muffy decided to become a politician and run for mayor.

What they’re saying: “It’s amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS Kids that would last 25 years,” Marc Brown, creator of “Arthur,” told Entertainment Weekly. “Now more than ever the last line of my first book ‘Arthur’s Nose’ rings true — ‘There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.’”

  • Executive producer Carol Greenwald told the LA Times: “We are not writing kids programming; we are writing programming that kind of speaks to kids where they are and that is respectful of them but also understands that they like to laugh.”
  • The show “is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” Greenwald told CBS News in 2021.

