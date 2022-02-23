‘The Bad Guys’ trailer is here. Here’s what to expect in this new movie

DreamWorks Animation released a new trailer for “The Bad Guys,” an animated film based on the best-selling novel series.

The trailer: “The Bad Guys” trailer shows a criminal crew of outlaws working together to become stand-up citizens, effectively becoming good guys.

DreamWorks said in a release emailed to the Deseret News, “The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they’ve been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he’s always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become … The Good Guys?”

The cast: “The Bad Guys” includes a number of major names as the movie’s villains, including:

Mr. Wolf (Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell).

Mr. Snake (Marc Maron).

Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson).

Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos).

Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina).

What’s next: “The Bad Guys” hits theaters April 22.