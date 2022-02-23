 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Shiba Inu has exploded in value. Here’s why

By Herb Scribner
Shiba Inu cryptocurrency token continues to raise as it joins Coinbase.
The price of Shiba Inu coin — the meme-based cryptocurrency — has seen a huge rise in value in recent weeks, recovering some of the losses from a recent dip.

The news: Binance Custody, a cryptocurrency assets insurance platform, recently added Shiba Inu coin to its platform, allowing more people to have insurance against the cryptocurrency, according to FX Street.

  • Shiba Inu coin jumped about 7% after the announcement, showing a rise in value.

Why it matters: “An addition to Binance Custody is a key milestone for cryptocurrency projects as due to the lack of centralized custodians; the exchange offers investors the opportunity to be their bank and safeguard holdings against theft and hack,” according to FX Street.

The bigger picture: Analysts at FX Street have found that Shiba Inu coin has done well against geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.

What’s next: Experts predict that the Shiba Inu coin will hit $0.000088 by the third quarter of 2022, a sign that the coin has some upward movement, as I reported for the Deseret News.

