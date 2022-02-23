 clock menu more-arrow no yes
How often do Group of 5 transfers end up at Power 5 schools?

By Trent Wood
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) sacks Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9).
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) sacks Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) in Logan on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Shelton transferred to Utah last summer, making the move from Group of 5 to Power 5.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

On Tuesday morning, Rivals, one of the major national recruiting services, released transfer portal statistics for the Power 5 football conferences, answering the question of where transfers from P5 schools end up when it is all said and done.

On Wednesday afternoon, the recruiting service released transfer portal statistics for the Group of 5 as a whole, as well as individual conferences.

The data includes what percentage of players have transferred to Power Five, Group of Five, FCS and Division II schools, and how many players currently remain in the transfer portal.

Here are the numbers (data is based on players who entered the portal after Aug. 1, 2021):

Group of 5

  • 46.4% found new schools.
  • 25.6% of players committed to P5 schools.
  • 30.6% of players committed to G5 schools.
  • 43.8% of players committed to FCS/D2 schools.

American Athletic

  • 51.1% found new schools.
  • 26.5% of players committed to P5 schools.
  • 42.9% of players committed to G5 schools.
  • 30.6% of players committed to FCS/D2 schools.
  • 46 players remain in portal.

Conference USA

  • 41.9% found new schools.
  • 23.6% of players committed to P5 schools.
  • 25.5% of players committed to G5 schools.
  • 50.9% of players committed to FCS/D2 schools.
  • 82 players remain in portal.

Mid-American

  • 43.3% found new schools.
  • 21.6% of players committed to P5 schools.
  • 25.5% of players committed to G5 schools.
  • 52.9% of players committed to FCS/D2 schools.
  • 68 players remain in portal.

Mountain West

  • 54.5% found new schools.
  • 27.3% of players committed to P5 schools.
  • 40.9% of players committed to G5 schools.
  • 31.8% of players committed to FCS/D2 schools.
  • 56 players remain in portal.

Sun Belt

  • 47.9% found new schools.
  • 25.0% of players committed to P5 schools.
  • 18.2% of players committed to G5 schools.
  • 56.8% of players committed to FCS/D2 schools.
  • 52 players remain in portal.

