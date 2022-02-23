Joe Ingles undergoes surgery to repair ACL

The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Wednesday that former Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles underwent “successful” surgery to repair his torn left ACL, an injury he suffered on Jan. 30 against the Minnesota Timberwolves while still with the Jazz.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Brian Cole in Indiana, the Blazers said. Ingles just now had the surgery because he needed to get a certain amount of range of motion back in his knee before the procedure could take place.

Ingles will miss the remainder of this season, but tweeted Wednesday, “Surgery done, attack rehab & coming back better!! Some don’t believe, just watch.”

Surgery done, attack rehab & coming back better!!



Some don’t believe, just watch. https://t.co/8oj5ad9WZG — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 23, 2022

He had shared the same sentiment about coming back stronger with reporters in Utah in between when he was injured and when he was traded.

With whom he’ll play for next season is a question mark, as he will become a free agent at the end of this season.

Ingles and Elijah Hughes were traded by Utah to Portland on Feb. 9 in a three-team deal that brought Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez to the Jazz (Hernangomez had been with the San Antonio Spurs), and the Spurs received Tomas Satoransky from Portland in the deal.

Hughes has appeared in three games for Portland since the trade and is averaging 2.3 points and an assist in 14.3 minutes per outing.