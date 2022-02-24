 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2022 Sterling Scholars: Wasatch Region

By Deseret News
Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
The 2019 Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar finalists from the Wasatch Region.

Academy for Math, Engineering and Science

Back row left to right: Jovi Fahrenkrog, Aubrie Jensen, Jackson Kirkwood, Isaiah Kibbee and Connor Watson. Middle row left to right: Zeynab Ahmed, Tabitha Parker-Theiss and Taycia Linford Perez. Front row left to right: Anna Fairbanks, Fatima Madey, Ashlyn Nguyen, Vian Tran and Phat Nguyen.

Alta High School

Back row left to right: Andrew Jex, Abby Hansen, Ryan Wilkey, Jack Johnson and Alex Brown. Middle row left to right: Merrin Maughn, Mariam Safeudien, Paige Blair and Seth Ricks. Front row left to right: Katelyn Mooney, James Numbers, Katherine Numbers, Lauren Gassman and Rachel Jefferson.

American Fork High School

Back row left to right: Lily Miller, Adelein Aaron, Coleman Harper, Max Petersen and Conner McCullock. Middle row left to right: Daniel Thornton, Kailey Hopkins, Savannah Anderson and Caleb Leach. Front row left to right: Gracelyn Ullery, Liberty Nelson, Anna Davis and Amelia LeBaron.

American Leadership Academy

Back row left to right: Tanner Thompson, Josue Gamboa Percastegui, Clark Rowley, Kanyon Gardner and Annica Tanner. Middle row left to right: Elizabeth Carrol, Cambria Stevenson and Brenda Mendez. Front row left to right: Ada Broadbent, Aidan Anderson, Taya Westcott, Monson Anderson and Jaylin Reed.

American Preparatory Academy (Draper)

Back row left to right: Caleb Mitchell, English; Adrianna Klebic, Instrumental Music; Manuel Jahen, Social Science; Eliza Shupe, Dance; and Alexander Wyckoff, Science. Front row left to right: Navneet Brar, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Sarah Choe, Visual Arts; Juliana Panqueva, Mathematics; and Glenn Blanchard, World Languages.

American Preparatory Academy (West Valley City)

Back row left to right: Madison Beckstead, Family & Consumer Sciences; Rodrigo Betancourth, Social Science; Moroni Egburge, Mathematics; Erick Sanchez-Hernandez, World Languages; and Anna Aguilar, Business & Marketing. Front row left to right: Trina Duong, Visual Arts; Katie Nguyen, Science; Hannah Christensen, Instrumental Music; and Veronica Martinez, English.

Bear River High School

Back row left to right: Gracee Butler, Visual Arts; Parker Liechty, Computer Technology; Trinity Hale, Skilled & Technical Sciences; Nancy Smith, Speech/Theatre/Forensics; Tyrese Cooper, World Languages; and Kael Kowallis, Family & Consumer Sciences. Front row left to right: Kristene Murrow, Instrumental Music; Kylie Nelson, Mathematics; Shannon Epling, Vocal Performance; Courtney Noorda, Science; Rylee Towne, Social Sciences; and Victoria Cottrell, English.

Ben Lomond High School

Back row left to right: Konrad Heiner, Preston Dixon, Adrian Terkelson and Isaac Woods. Middle left to right: Hina Southam, Hope Abel, Samantha Monson, Iva Canova and Em Jenkins. Front row left to right: Olivia Petersen, Lindsay Church, Zoey Herrera, Neriah Brotherson and Victoria Hawkins.

Bingham High School

Back row left to right: Kylie Brown, Jacob Dishman, John Evershed, Brigham Johnson, McKay Hancock and Audrey Coates. Front row left to right: Emma Hooper, Delaney Rudd, Bradley Mason, John Murdock and Madelyn Sadler.

Bonneville High School

Back row left to right: Gavin Smith, Ryan Park, Luke Bowthorpe, Coleman Vasas and Isaac Staten. Middle left to right: Alyiah Ryan, Kaden Richter, Kai Hurst and Stephanie Backman. Front row left to right: Sydney Evans, Natalie Harbertson, Fischer Bowcutt, Shayla Florence and Bella Larsen.

Bountiful High School

Back row left to right: Kaylee Castleberry, Emma Zaugg, Christian Ure, Benjamin Hatfield, Smith Alley and Samuel Landon. Front row left to right: Taylor Davidson, Lainey Rowsell, Breanna Mortensen, Emily Larsen, Elle Robinson, Isabella Hanks and Eleanor Christensen.

Box Elder High School

Back left to right: Grace Packer, Cooper Lloyd, Neisha Christensen, Macall Walker. Middle row left to right: Emma Ferry, Shan Robinson, Brooklyn Beeton, Reese Bushnell. Front row left to right: Amy Hiatt, Grace Johnson, Makayla Norton and Desiree Prince.

Brighton High School

Left to right Luke Ritchie, Yvonne Sun, Cameron Bartee, Annie Debry, Kate Stuben, Maggie Smith, Jason Anderson, Meredith Nielsen, Rebecca Oelerking, Lindsay Lindgren, Bryce Mayer, Kate Stuben, Olivia Borland and Emilia Huff.

Cedar Valley High School

Back row left to right: Vincent Nilsson, Brenten Weaver, Jayden Mason, Tanner Perez and Kaylee Snyder. Middle row left to right: Kaylee Hilton, Anne Arnold, Rebecca DeWitt and Joshua Vongphakdy. Front row left to right: Reagan Ford, Ella Price, Mariah Godfrey. Not pictured: Madison Haslam.

Clearfield High School

Back row left to right: Brooklyn Brown, Sage Bosgieter, Todd Handy, Samuel Ward, Adam Parke, Ellee Farner and Kylie Speth. Front row left to right: Kaitlyn Jensen, Mazie Sessions, Aubrie Miller, Gabriella Mencias, Demi Thurgood, Sarah Willard and Bryndalin Hartvigsen.

Copper Hills High School

Back row left to right: Hailey Porter, Visual Arts; Zachary Ruggles, Computer Technology; Brendan Peery, Business & Marketing; Ethan Hepworth, Mathematics; and Taz Adamson, World Languages. Middle row left to right: Tyla Jensen, Science; Brynlee Linton, Dance; Jessica Van Gesen, Speech/Theatre/Forensics; and Maren Peterson, Instrumental Music. Front row left to right: Fatima Al-Saedy, Social Sciences; Adriana Mildon, Family & Consumer Sciences; Jeremy Checketts, English; Mohmmad Al-Seady, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; and Bethany Rassmusen, Vocal Performance.

Corner Canyon High School

Back row left to right: Natalie Hunt, Anna Page, John Norton, Creed Gardiner and Paul Harrison. Middle row left to right: Avery Hewitson, Allison Oler, Makayla Larkins and Zoe Sprague. Front row left to right: Abigail Gray, Kellen Hullinger, Valerie Witzel, Megan Riemann and Katie Burnett.

Cottonwood High School

Back row left to right: Leonardo Garibay, Abriel Tuckness, Alex Kellgreen, Rowyn Anderl, Georgia Barrus, Anna Hexem and Kaitlynn Clifford. Front row left to right: Isabelle Maughan, Cheyenne Garvey, Jared Arroyo Ruiz, Ivy Dunbar, Rachel Arlen and Chloe Myres.

Cyprus High School

Back row left to right: Angel Herrera Rocha, Business & Marketing; Alexis Vanderiet, Visual Arts; Kathryn Bowers, Mathematics; Jacob Austin, Instrumental Music; Kael Whitney, Science; Kirby Rickett, English; Scott Wilbur, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; and Andrew Shaw, Social Science. Front row left to right: Victor Carrillo-Mendoza, Family & Consumer Sciences; Olivia Lorton, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Melanie Jensen, Vocal Performance; and Madeline Le, Dance.
Da Vinci Academy

Back row left to right: Sara Figueira, Brendan Harris, Jane Paul, Sophia Dochod and Nicolis Gillies. Front row left to right: Sarah Shigley, Jasmin Garnica, Quinn Koons, Heavenlie Colin and Annaliese Melvick.

Davis High School

Back row left to right: Jacob Flint, Hannah Jensen, Kate Masner, Sofia Zubeldia, Samantha Nichols and Jacob Johnson. Front row left to right: Kathryn Weeks, Sarah Deppe, Juhee Lee, Olivia Giles and Melia Morrison.

East High School

Front row left to right: Elise Evans, Avignon Soule, Eve Behunin, Isabelle Stevenson, Hanna Shaw, Lars Bergstrom, Lydia Bates, Ephraim Simmons, Emma Peterson, Ellen Wyatt, Elise C Jarvis, Max Rhineer, Molonai Thomas Hola and Carter Rich.

Farmington High School

Back row left to right: Lauren Lund, Visual Arts; Brayden Beck, Vocal Performance; Ethan Bybee, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; and Tyler Thompson, Computer Technology. Middle row left to right: Sienna Puckrin, World Languages; Mariah Miller, Family & Consumer Sciences; Julia Tholen, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Alana Rae Christensen, English; and Melissa Jackson, Instrumental Music. Front row left to right: Jessica Haviland, Business & Marketing; Ashley Wilcox, Dance; Abigail Stringfellow, Mathematics; and Eliza Streadbeck, Social Sciences. Not pictured: Luke Jacobsmeyer, Science.

Freedom Preparatory Academy

Left to right: Shaylee Beck, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; Brooklyn Parent, Business and Marketing; and Tyler Breeding, Science.

Fremont High School

Back row left to right: Sierra Jones, Jackson Taylor, Jared Nielsen, Hyrum Buck and Tanner Ray. Middle row left to right: Maddie Poll, Hailee Heslop, Brielle Webb, Karli Higley and Oaklie Weicks. Front row left to right: Melissa Schmuck, Kaitlyn Howes and Abigail Horn.

Granger High School

Left to right: Daniel Kim, Melanie Zarate Arellanes, Joel Paredes Guardado, Lauren Lovato, Jonah Newton, Jocelyn Roberts, Keman Nagalingm, Chloie Wilson, Zakary Overdiek, Marinthia Mendoza, Ameena Ahmed and Ajia Faughnan-Wikerson.
Green Canyon High School

Top left to right: Bailey Watteyne, Dance; Evan Anderson, Instrumental Music; Audrey Bailey, Vocal Performance; Alyssa Luthy, Visual Arts; and Rachel Weber, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics. Middle left to right: Sophia Lindsey, Family & Consumer Sciences; Mia Huebner, Science; Zac Geertsen, World Languages; and Avery Fadel, Social Science. Bottom left to right: Tanner Nash, English; Lauryn Bell, Math; Blake Wilson, Business & Marketing; Maxwell Rodgers, Computer Technology; and Ella Allsop, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education.

Herriman High School

Back row left to right: Enoch Ulibarri, English; Rayce James, Instrumental Music; Colby Carpenter, Speech/Forensics/Debate; Owen Bascomb, Science; Simon Kerr, Mathematics. Middle row left to right: London Pettit, Family & Consumer Sciences; Savannah Linton, Business & Marketing; Madelyn Rupprecht, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Aleiya Scott, Dance. Front row left to right: Jonas Bunnell, Visual Arts; Addison Sant, Computer Technology; William Jefferies, Vocal Performance; Ethan Talbot, World Languages; Malaika Sattar, Social Sciences.

Highland High School

Back row left to right: Anna Gurgel, Family & Consumer Sciences; Lola Maldonado, Science; Peter Stewart Stack, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Thomas Clawson, Mathematics. Middle row left to right: Paisley Jensen, Visual Arts; Sofia Price, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; Emma Johnson, English; Maren Shope, World Languages. Front row left to right: Chloe Baddley, Dance; Isabelle White, Social Sciences; Madux Pickering, Computer Technology; Avery Smith, Instrumental Music. Not pictured: Cora Montgomery, Business & Marketing, Colin Justham, Vocal Performance.
Hillcrest High School

Back row left to right: Louis Jensen, Jason Mun, Samson Sperry, Warren Ellsworth, Isaiah Stotesbery, Eric Chen, Connor Nichol, Porter Eldredge. Front row left to right: Anika Balakrishnan, Megan Petersen, Danju Zoe Liu, Kaylani Arriola, Tushita Sinha, Micaela Madariaga.

Hunter High School

Back row left to right: Andrew Foster, Sean Sullivan, Gabriel Amante, Megan Jardine, Morgan Miles, Andy Tran, Brendon Dang, Brandon Canham. Front row left to right: Angelina Arcayan, Hannah Solberg, Brooklyn Remick, Alena Chen, Anna Burkholder, Thao Nguyen.

Jordan High School

Back row left to right: Alia Hirschi, Family & Consumer Sciences; Josselyn Biviano Ardon, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Hannah Demke, Mathematics; Cole Menello, Business & Marketing; Abi Edwards, Dance; Camille Johnson, World Languages; Anika Boyer, Science. Front row left to right: Lizzy Davies, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Truwin Tran, Computer Technology; Zoey Slaughter, Vocal Performance; Sarah Mielke, Instrumental Music; Elsie Grow, Social Science. Not pictured: Josie Tenney, English.

Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy

Back row left to right: Greg Tullis, Viola Day, Isaac Crofts, Talon Townsend, Dallin Butler. Middlerow left to right: Leonardo Sanjinez, Stella Ottosson, Kelsie Call, Nicole Ireland. Front row left to right: Daniel Nguyen, Noureen Salah, Meg Duncan, Kate Watkins, Cooper Skousen.
Kearns High School

Back row left to right: Palalaua Tafili, Instrumental Music; Caleb Scholl, Computer Technology; Marcus Duran, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Joseph Biesinger, Science; Kellen Pham, Social Science; Esmeralda Higuera Flores, Mathematics; Briar Beddow, Visual Arts; Avery Kuehnl, Family & Consumer Sciences. Front row left to right: Nadia Langarica, Dance; Kara Bell, Vocal Performance; Kira Paskett, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; Hannah Martin, World Languages; Alyssa Sainsbury, English.

Layton High School

Back row left to right: Hannah Kawa, Madeline Laypath, Aspen Larkin, Amia Goines, Mallory Packard, Gavin Barlow Haley Yung, Elise Thorley, Emma Simpson. Front row left to right: Aubrey Wilkin, Madilyn Tolman, Bronson Bradshaw, Kami Kitchen Not pictured: Jenna Mollinet.

Lehi High School

Back row left to right: Jefferson McMullin, Ember Burnham, Audrew Bullock, Lucee Peterson, Karsten Bailey. Front row left to right: Jocelyn Boren, Sarah Humphretys, McKelle Garner, Marissa Mallory. Not pictured: Alyssa Beck, Zachary Silva, Reese Blackwell.

Logan High School

Left to right: Lisa Wilson, Gary Zhan, Owen Mendiola, Nichole Semadeni, Ellie Orton, Aidan Sinor-Sowder, Owen Lambert, Logan Cox, Ashton Xu, Oakley Mae Roper, Lucy Jo Leary, Cami Yuan, Celine Cardena, Emma Anderson.

Lone Peak High School

Back row left to right: Anders Neuenschwander, Social Science; Benjamin Bagley, Mathematics; Brayden Jonsson, Computer Technology; Ethan Pace, Family & Consumer Sciences; Charles Price, Instrumental Music. Middle left to right: Kaitlyn Carrol, Dance; Kjelbi Elassli, English; Bryn Favero, Visual Arts; Elizabeth Reynoso, World Languages; Front row left to right: Spencer Gygi, Science; Hansil Wilbert Kim, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Taryn Marriott, Business & Marketing; Dylann Riggs, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Megan Mickelson, Vocal Performance.

Maple Mountain High School

Back row left to right: Dallin Bingham, Makenna Dockter, Isaac Woolford, Jack Nemelka, Easton Carter, Miriam Brophy, Camdyn Marker. Front row left to right: Jackson Coxson, Ivy Drumm, Alyssa Walker, Parker Allen, Asianna Madsen, Oliver Davis, Julia Hart.

Merit Academy

Back row left to right: Mary Eldredge, Vocal Performance; Grace Parsons, Science; Matthew Hollins, Social Studies; Andrew Wooten, Mathematics; Bryson Day, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education. Front row left to right: Katrina Mellor, Instrumental Music; Aurora Bateman, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; Naomie Pablo, Visual Arts; Saniya Steflik, English; Phoebe Ison, Business & Marketing. Not pictured; Dallin Charbonneau, Computer Technology.

Mountain Crest High School

Back row left to right: Alyssa Fielding, Family & Consumer Sciences; Emma Ashby, Visual Arts; Emily Morrison, Social Science; Kaylee Poppleton, Dance; Elena Shill, Vocal Performance; Rachel Davis, Computer Technology; Jenna McDougal, World Languages. Front row left to right: Marissa Hancock, Mathematics; Rebekkah Snow, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Kennedy Child, Science; Russell Bundy, Business & Marketing; Sadie Olsen, Instrumental Music; Adrianna Saraiva, English.

Mountain View High School

Back row left to right: Crystal Johnson, Tyler Schaumann, Calan Jakeman, Porter Schollenberger, Skylar Paxman, Jared Howard. Middle row left to right: Leisel Crawford Taylor, Sharissa Cookson, Rose Wheeler. Front row left to right: Kristen Evans, Jenna Meyers, Madeline Bramble, Gabby Rubio Not pictured: Kameron McIntire.

Murray High School

Back row left to right: Sage Williams, World Languages; Cameron Stout, Social Science; Emma Robison, Family & Consumer Sciences; Ava Murray, Business & Marketing. Middle row left to right: Kyara Griggs, Vocal Performance; Abbie Ogden, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; Alora Pratt, Visual Arts. Front row left to right: Morgan Champine, English; Relena Pattison, Mathematics; Mary Seely, Computer Technology; Abby Niwa, Science. Not pictured: Kylie Rosengreen, Dance; Jewelia Spjute, Instrumental Music.

Northridge High School

Back row left to right: Kennedee Stephens, Science; Nadia Greding, World Languages; Samantha Tracy, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Colin Goddard, Instrumental Music; Rylan Earnhart, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Morgan Dellermann, Computer Technology; Isaac Lee, Mathematics; Ella Sanders, Business & Marketing. Front row left to right: Gracelyn Erickson, Vocal Performance; Maggie Mecham, Family & Consumer Sciences; Isabelle Cypers, Dance; Abby Lynn Petersen, English; Mackey Lin, Social Science; Cami Chapman, Visual Arts.
Ogden High School

Back row left to right: Taylee Green, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; Samuel Taylor, Visual Arts; Rylan Cheshire, Vocal Performance; Bradyn Reeves, Social Science; Jessica Wertz, Dance. Middle row left to right: Brooklyn Gull, Mathematics; Corinna Healey, Computer Technology; Sae Obayashi, Science; Caite Gosselin, Family & Consumer Sciences. Front row left to right: Claire Ewert, Business & Marketing; Jonathan Chavez, English; Elly Carlton, World Languages; Cache McPhie, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Meg Lever, Instrumental Music.

Olympus High School

Back row left to right: Cole Norton, William Spence, Miles Fawson, Josh Tullis, Mark Schwartz, Andrew Bennett. Front row left to right: Janie Bonham, Lauren Crockett, Gabby Madsen, Savannah Kirkpatrick, Katrina Billeter, Alex Knorpp, Adelyn Kobe, Abigail Linscott.

Orem High School

Back row left to right: Aurianna Martin, Mathematics; Meili Hollingshaus, Vocal Performance; Diana Ellingford, Science; Solomon Jones, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education. Middle row left to right: Ryan Black, Computer Technology; Jacob Hemmert, Visual Arts; Rylie Rhees, Speech/Theatre/Forensic Arts; Davis Dial, Business & Marketing, Lauren Hill, Dance; Sierra Berkley Weekes, Instrumental Music. Front row left to right: Shelby Anderson, Family & Consumer Sciences; Jiaxin Haslam, World Languages; Madeline Christianson, Social Science; Mary Lambert, English.

Paradigm High School

Back row left to right: Reese Conley, Kaelan Velasco, Theodore Tran. Front row left to right: Kelln Pratt, Jillian Smith, Allison Allred. Not pictured: Jaidee McDaniel, Regan Cox.

Payson High School

Left to right: Caden Rowley, Londyn McMurdie, Cristian Munoz, Emily Morril, Madeline Remkes, Kortnie Lemmon, Jaylee Cofran, Sydney Lane, Cambry Partridge, Graycee Diamond, Attikas Marchbanks, Maya Sorenson, Karen Rowley, Whitney Linan.

Providence Hall

Back row left to right: Bailey Olsen, Family & Consumer Sciences; Emilia Rhodes, English; Gage Jacobson, Science; Norah Lombardi, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics. Front row left to right: Maya Heesch, Computer Technology; Leo Wheeler, Social Science; Madison Balser, Instrumental Music, Not pictured: Lea Quinney, Dance.

Provo High School

Back row left to right: Megan Benson, Jose Perez, Marin McGinn, Hyrum Gao, Alexandra Shipley Anthony Mauck. Front row left to right: Jessica Redmond, Aurora Lillico, Alysha Hughes, Ava Bastian, Kallina Gilliland, Sally Otterstrom.

Ridgeline High School

Back row left to right: Indiana Judd, Brennan Robison, Grant Simon, James Thatcher. Front row left to right: Kallie Lund, Cassidy Recker, Kayt Ward, Keira Wilcox, Claire Anderson, Alex Stahler, Brynlee Kidman.

Riverton High School

Roy High School

Back row left to right: Emily Rich, World Languages; Tolkien Anderson, English; Ethan Herrick, Computer Technology; Katie Walker, Dance; Brennan Miller, Visual Arts; Elise Patrick, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics; Brighton Larson, Family & Consumer Sciences; Chance Moran, Business & Marketing; McKayla Riter, Social Science. Front row left to right: Keagan Miller, Vocal Performance; Bridget Blue, Instrumental Music; Caleb Preisler, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Talitha Humble, Mathematics; Sianna Shakespear, Science.

Salem Hills High School

Back row left to right: Kyle Campbell, James Levie, Jonah Ellsworth. Third row left to right: Makinley Butterfield, Nathan Jordan, Ellie Wride. Second row left to right: Tyler Larsen, Jason Flinders, Luke Dalley, Jake Clark. Front row left to right: Erica Murdock, Brie Ericksen, Millie Knowlton, Lexy Webster.

Salt Lake School of Performing Arts

Left to right: Chloe Mizantzidi, Justus Craigle, Ava Greer McCormick, Lanee Nawrocki, Maya Prospero. Not pictured: Harriet Parnell.
Sky View High School

Top left to right: Malyse Rolle, Lauren Bassett, Olivia Kidd, Abigail Smith, Rome Greenmun. Middle left to right: Jacob Lawyer, Cody Guadarrama. Bottom left to right: Aspen Moore, Erica Talbot, Sarah Olsen, Rachel McCammon, Emily Ryan.

Skyline High School

Back row left to right: Clara Buchanan, Camille Shreeve, Ashley Peterson, Whitney Dahle, Sarah Adler, Anna Dalley, Audrey Hall. Front row left to right: Alexandre Andtbacka, Ruiyu Zhang, Tuyetanh Le, Purvi Joshi, Vivek Anandh, David Sun. Not pictured: Paige Haynes.

Skyridge High School

Back row left to right: Calvin Summers, Vocal Performance; Carter McEwan, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; Brayden Holdaway, Instrumental Music; Josh Gerber, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Ella Bleak, Science; Sophia Strong, Social Science; Rachel Mortensen, Visual Arts. Front row left to right: Noor Majeed, Business & Marketing; Ally Welsh, English; River Buechner, Computer Technology; Megan Long, Mathematics; Tala Alnasser, World Languages; Cambri Burgon, Dance; Kaitlyn Oliva, Family & Consumer Sciences.

Spanish Fork High School

Back row left to right: Jeffrey Sass, Instrumental Music; Ariana Whatcott, Vocal Performance; Macilynne Manning, Family & Consumer Sciences; Hailey Campbell, Dance. Middle row left to right: Jesse Shepherd, Science; Madison Tanner, Visual Arts; Delaney Hicks, Social Science; Natalie Olson, English. Front row left to right: Elizabeth Snider, Business & Marketing; Emily Wessman, Mathematics; Ellie Maughan, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education. Not pictured: Kate Jones, World Languages; Brooke Grant, Speech/Theater Arts/Forensics.

Springville High School

Back row left to right: Lewis Miller, Benjamin Tenney, Logan Garnica, Zachary Jackson, Wesley James, Spencer Neel. Front row left to right: Paige Ballard, Megan Gehring, Chloe Sleight, Abigail Payne, Lily Holladay, Tessa Conrad, Elena Wakefield.

Stansbury High School

Back row left to right: Abram Magleby, Jacob Rich, Brayden Allen, Samuel Barton. Middle row left to right: Ainsley Thurber, Brooke Bolinder, Sophie Mackay, Jackson Marz, Ethan Frailey.Front row left to right: Breanna Lund, Lizzie Rawlings, Skyley Gutierrez, Emma Shumway. Not pictured: Adrian Hinton.

Summit Academy

Back row left to right: Grant Nelson, Phoenix Rothstein, Ambree DeWitt, Connor Roberts, Amjade Al-Issa, Christian Williams. Middle row left to right: Emma Hyde, Jacqueline Lowe, Penelope Gilstrap, Martina Mariano. Front row left to right: Colby Fox, Chase Ebert, Kylee Finch, Gabriella Grover.

Syracuse High School

Left to right: Kylee Jackman, Sutton Brown, Autumn Hogan, Nik Bouwmeester, Chloe Davis, Connor Nuibe, Elise Miller, Mattina Thompson, Braxton Winterton, Ella Hamilton, Joanne Clark, Shydra Williams, Eden Shaw, Morgan McEwen.

Taylorsville High School

Back row left to right: Jennifer Ong, Emma Fullmer, Brandon Sorensen, Corben Cox, Miles Moore, Emma Brown. Front row left to right: Savannah Wendelboe, Ava Curtis, Henrie Holder, Caidence Openshaw, Parker Sanders, Narah Etuk, Leena Bath.

Timpanogos High School

Back row left to right: Tiana Holt, Lily Oliverson, Mark Forsyth, Alex Stringham, Kyle Carlson, Hali Noxon, Isaac Nuttall. Front row left to right: Kimberly Contreras Torres, Kate Asmus, Alana King, Jonathan “JJ” Jensen, Brandon Flickinger.

Timpview High School

Back row left to right: Connor Phillips, James Camacho, Joseph Camacho, Leifur Christianson. Third row left to right: Madeline Hoyt, Siri Schneck, Dallin Nevers. Second row left to right: Aubree Bench, Mercy Smith, Arturo Vazquez. Front row left to right: Annabelle Snow, Naomi Hernandez, Kelly Taylor, Annalise Drewes.

Tooele High School

Back row left to right: Nathan Flake, Kaiser Welch, Jayden Dunbar, Mitchell Woodruff, Liberty Lyman, Garrett Lawton, Jack Wexels. Front row left to right: Joscelyn McAllister, Samantha Smith, Madaline Palmer, Madeline Shepard, Hannah Sheppard, Carter Bohman, Emily Briggs

Venture High School

Left to right: Tylie Coburn, Ash Dylan, Savanna Clark, Elizabeth Archuleta

Viewmont High School

Back row left to right: Justin Young, Computer Technology; Jane Jeppesen, Instrumental Performance; Matthew Newson, Mathematics; Paige Crandall, Social Science. Middle row left to right: Shamira Morgan, Vocal Performance; Ella Johnson, Visual Arts; Julia Okelberry, Business & Marketing; Nicole Wood, Family & Consumer Sciences. Front row left to right: Beth Mitchell, World Languages; Berkeley Hamaker, Science; Shelby McDonald, Dance; Stella Wadsworth, English; Kira Wootton, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics.
Weber High School

Back row left to right: Rylan Marker, Emilee Burggraaf, Jed Bullock, Dawson Pitcher, Jerron Barker, Katie Park, Jeff Christophersen. Front row left to right: Brianna Wooden, Preston West, Madalyn Keyes, Hannah Teo, Camryn Sheen. Not Pictured: James Steele.

West High School

Back row left to right: Elizabeth Maughan, Sadie Gray, Adelaide Parker, Andrew Dunstan, Robert Sterling Peterson, Doruk Toydemir Middle row left to right: Terra Killpack-Knutsen, Alicia Du, Malavika Singh, Vivian Marcoux. Front row left to right: Adeline Erusema, Angie De La Cruz, Fikir Teklemedhin, Arundhati Oommen.

West Jordan High School

Back row left to right: Tina Ye, Annie Hancock, Alyssa Escobedo, Josh Gunderson, Phillip Hall, Daisy Nelson, and Kierra Brynn Horner. Front row left to right: Savannah Navarro, Lindsay Hunt, Allyson Nelson, Macy Dulgarian, and Tayleigh Ward.

Westlake High School

Back to front, left to right: Alexa Forsyth, Jayden Fillingim, Jaxon Knight, Natalie Scivally Samantha Dotson, Emily Malsbary Lana Kolowich, Allie Doss, Brooklyn Losee Anna Pitcher, Aubrey Prestwich, MJ Briggs, Bailey Dunn. Not pictured: Kelsey Tippetts.

Woods Cross High School

Left to right: Alison Ebberts, Ava Dimick, Anna Tolk, Isabella Hawkins, Margaret Call, Gabi Jones, Kayle Orantes, Ava Egan, Clara Mendez, Savannah Bishop, Fletcher Murray, Aimee VanDenBerghe, Alyssa Gill.

