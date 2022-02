3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions forward Alex Merkviladze (24) grabs a rebound as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) goes up for a layup as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Cam Shelton (20) defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) during an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) defends Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) during an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) looks for an open teammate as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) grabs a rebound as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) shoots a 3-pointer as BYU plays Loyola Marymount Lions in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars fans cheer as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) is pictured as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) looks for an open teammate as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) goes to the basket as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Loyola Marymount Lions head coach Stan Johnson yells as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) grabs a rebound as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope yells as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young University mascot Cosmo the Cougar slams dunk during a timeout as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) goes up for a layup as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20), left, high-fives Jackson Parcell, 5, after BYU wins over Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) defends Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) dunks as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) goes up for a layup as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) looks for an open teammate as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) looks for an open teammate as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Cam Shelton (20) defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33), Loyola Marymount Lions guard Lamaj Lewis (13) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) fight for the ball as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) reacts after shooting a 3-pointer as BYU plays Loyola Marymount in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News