Disney revives beloved animated show ‘The Proud Family’

“The Proud Family,” one of the first animated TV shows about African American families, debuted in 2001.

The show went on for 52 episodes and a movie until it was discontinued. But they’re back after 17 years, louder and prouder than ever with this 10-episode revival.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is available to stream on Disney+ starting Feb. 23. The story follows a newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they navigate through life.

Per the show’s description, the mom, Trudy, is riding new career highs, while Oscar, the dad, is dreaming wilder dreams. As for Penny, she is dealing with social media, getting canceled and her teenage hormones. So, basically, the original flavor of the show remains intact but it is slightly updated for the 2020s.

The show is packed with some major stars like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Keke Palmer and many more, according to Entertainment Online.

If you haven’t seen the original, Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar, the executive producers, break down the big family tree.

“From the moment we stopped doing the original version, we had been campaigning to bring it back,” Farquhar said, according to The New York Times. “We weren’t quite sure why we ever even stopped.”

When Disney+ began streaming the original version on Jan. 1, 2020, the executive producers noticed an outpouring of love for the show. Disney caught on and asked the men about a revival.

“We’re good with being trailblazers. If we’re blazing a path for ourselves to continue to kind of explore this animated sphere, with projects that delve in lots of different genres that we seem to be excluded from,” said creator Bruce Wayne Smith, per Polygon.