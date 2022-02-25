How will the attack on Ukraine affect food supply chains?

Ukraine is referred to as the “breadbasket of Europe,” according to CNBC. Russia’s invasion on Ukraine could lead to a spike in food prices for the country, though.

Russia and Ukraine are superpowers in the global food supply chain: Combined, Russia and Ukraine are responsible for one-third of the world’s wheat exports, one-fifth of the world’s corn, and almost 80% of the world’s sunflower oil production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Exports are being halted in Ukraine, causing chaos for several countries: A ban on commercial ships in the sea of Azvov — which leads to the Black Sea — has caused the closure of Ukrainian ports. As grain exports from Ukraine are transported by sea, the conflict is predicted to “wreak havoc on food supply flows,” according to Financial Times.

Price increases are already being seen around the globe:

The New York Times states that wheat stocks on the Chicago Board of Trade rose by 5.43% on Thursday.

Last year, Russia —the world’s largest wheat exporter— raised taxes on wheat exports to ensure supply and reduce price increases within Russia, reports AgWeb.

Who is affected by the price increases?: Further restrictions in wheat supply could increase prices in several parts of the world, including Australia, Argentina and the American Midwest, according to The New York Times.

Looking ahead: