Where will BYU women’s basketball team be seeded in NCAA Tournament?

The No. 19 BYU women’s basketball team is looking to end a remarkable regular season the right way.

Thursday night, the Cougars shot 60% from the floor and crushed Santa Clara 103-66 at the Leavey Center to improve to 24-2 and 14-1 in the West Coast Conference.

BYU visits Pacific on Saturday (3 p.m. MST) in the regular-season finale at the Spanos Center.

The Cougars are on the verge of clinching the outright WCC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s WCC Tournament in Las Vegas.

BYU will receive byes all the way to semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are projected as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Against Santa Clara, BYU eclipsed the 100-point plateau for the third time this season.

“We came out a little flat but we changed a few things we were doing and the team really responded well,” said coach Jeff Judkins. “We started to really share the ball and it was just a great team win. I am really proud of how they came together for that win.”

The Cougars’ phenomenal guards, Paisley Harding and Shaylee Gonzales, shined once again.

Harding poured in 28 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the field, while Gonzales finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Emma Calvert added 13 points, Kaylee Smiler contributed seven points and Sara Hamson added six points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Tegan Graham knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with nine points and dished out a game-high eight assists. Lauren Gustin scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.