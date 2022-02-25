Biden named Ketanji Brown Jackson as his Supreme Court nominee. What happens next?

President Joe Biden revealed his nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court in a press conference on Friday, with federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his pick.

What did Biden say?

“Today, as we watch freedom and liberty under attack abroad, I’m here to fulfill my responsibilities under the Constitution to preserve freedom and liberty here in the United States of America,” Biden said, per The Guardian.

“And it’s my honor to introduce to the country a daughter of former public school teachers, a proven consensus-builder, an accomplished lawyer, a distinguished jurist on one of the nation’s most prestigious courts. My nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court nominate is Judge Ketanji Jackson,” he said.

What did Jackson say?

Jackson used her remarks to thank her family, her colleagues and God for allowing her this prestigious honor.

“I must begin these very brief remarks by thanking God for delivering me to this point in my professional journey,” Jackson said.

“My life has been blessed beyond measure. And I do know that one can only come this far by faith.”

What’s next?

For any Supreme Court justice nomination, after the president chooses his pick, the Senate then votes and confirms the nomination. That requires a simple majority, according to BBC.

Biden hopes that the Senate moves promptly on Jackson’s nomination.

“I met with the chairman and ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Chuck Grassley and my hope is that they will move promptly and I know they’ll move fairly,” Biden said, per CNN.