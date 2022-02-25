 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

BYU’s Keenan Ellis retiring from football after serious neck injury last fall, but will remain in program

Coach Kalani Sitake said Friday morning that the San Diego area native has been advised by medical professionals to give up the sport

By Jay Drew
BYU cornerback Keenan Ellis talks to media during BYU media day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on June 17, 2021.
BYU cornerback Keenan Ellis talks to media during BYU football media day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake told the Deseret News Friday morning that cornerback Keenan Ellis is taking a medical retirement from football after sustaining a neck injury in the Cougars’ 2021 opener against Arizona.

Ellis, who started against the Wildcats in that game in Las Vegas before needing to be taken to a local hospital during the first quarter, will remain with the team through the 2022 season, Sitake said.

“It is really, really sad,” Sitake said. “We feel really good about the recommendation that we have (from medical experts), just about his overall health and livelihood. It sucks when you have a guy that is a starter and has the potential to play at the next level, and has worked really hard to get here.”

Ellis, from Bonita Vista High in the San Diego area, is doing well in school and close to graduating.

“I am so happy with him, and what he’s done in school, and that he is going to get degree and things like that,” Sitake said. “He will still be around. Once a Cougar, always a Cougar. He just won’t be on the field.”

Sitake said Ellis is the only member of the team who will take a medical retirement that he is aware of. BYU will begin spring practices Monday in Provo.

Last October, Ellis told the Deseret News that he didn’t remember the collision with Arizona receiver Jaden Mitchell. He said he was working toward rejoining the team this spring.

“I am doing way better,” Ellis said in October. “I just had to take a little nap. I am sorry I scared so many people, but I am doing better.”

He said at the time he was still dealing with “a little brain fog and a little bit of memory loss,” but he was “being cautious about it.”

Ellis appeared in 21 games for the Cougars between 2018 and 2021, mostly on special teams.

He was expected to battle Micah Harper, D’Angelo Mandell, Isaiah Herron and others for a starting spot this fall, but obviously plans have changed.

“It is hard to (accept), because he’s just a great guy and a great person,” Sitake said. “He’s also a great football player, it just isn’t meant to be.”

Next Up In Brigham Young

Loading comments...

The Latest

Caleb Lohner trending up as season winds down

By Jeff Call

Utah is no stranger to laws promoting diversity

By Derek Miller

How is NATO involved with the crisis in Ukraine?

By Ashley Nash

Could Russia-Ukraine conflict trigger a refugee crisis in Europe?

By Gitanjali Poonia

First Presidency asks world leaders to seek peace in Ukraine as church closes Kyiv temple

By Tad Walch

How will the attack on Ukraine affect food supply chains?

By Ashley Nash