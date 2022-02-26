 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to Arizona State’s 63-61 win over Utah

By Jay Drew
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) and Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) battle Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) for the rebound as Utah and Arizona State play an NCAA basketball game t the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Arizona State rolled into the Huntsman Center on Saturday night in Salt Lake City and handed the Runnin’ Utes a 63-61 loss, sweeping the season series.

Marreon Jackson made a driving layup with six seconds left to break a 61-61 tie, and Utah’s Rollie Worster missed a heavily defended shot at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.

The Sun Devils took a 33-30 halftime lead and never trailed in the second half in picking up their eighth Pac-12 win.

Utah overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half and tied the game with 1:14 left when Branden Carlson hit a 3-pointer.

After Jalen Graham hit two free throws to regain the lead for ASU, Marco Anthony tied it again with a dunk from a feed from Branden Carlson.

Here are 3 keys to ASU’s win:

• Arizona State broke open a close game with an 11-1 run midway through the second half to go up by 14 points, but Utah used a wicked full-court press to get back in the game.

• The Utes got back-to-back 3-pointers from David Jenkins Jr. and Gabe Madsen to climb back in it, but Jay Heath answered with a couple triples of his own. Heath finished with a game-high 20 points for the Sun Devils.

• Utah shot 48% in the first half, but trailed 33-30 at the break thanks to six costly turnovers. Jalen Graham, who hit the game-winner for ASU in the game in Tempe, had 10 points in the first half for the Sun Devils and finished with 15.

