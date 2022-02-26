3 keys in BYU’s 75-59 win over Pepperdine

BYU defeated Pepperdine 75-59 on Senior Night, and the regular-season finale, Saturday night at the Marriott Center.
Here are three keys from the Cougars’ victory.
- The Cougars were led by freshman Fousseyni Traore, who scored a career-high 25 points, on 9 of 10 shooting, and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.
- BYU led by just four, 44-40, with 12 minutes remaining when it went on a decisive 18-6 run.
- Te’Jon Lucas scored 15 points, Gideon George had 11 and Alex Barcello added 10 in the win against the Waves.
