3 keys in BYU’s 75-59 win over Pepperdine

By Jeff Call
Pepperdine Waves guard Majok Deng (22) goes to the hoop around Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU defeated Pepperdine 75-59 on Senior Night, and the regular-season finale, Saturday night at the Marriott Center.

Here are three keys from the Cougars’ victory.

  • The Cougars were led by freshman Fousseyni Traore, who scored a career-high 25 points, on 9 of 10 shooting, and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.
  • BYU led by just four, 44-40, with 12 minutes remaining when it went on a decisive 18-6 run.
  • Te’Jon Lucas scored 15 points, Gideon George had 11 and Alex Barcello added 10 in the win against the Waves.

