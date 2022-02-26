 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

BYU women’s basketball wins West Coast Conference regular season title

By Ryan McDonald
BYU Cougars celebrates after winning a game against Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Cougars celebrates after winning a game against Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars women’s basketball team is the champion of the West Coast Conference, at least as far as the regular season is concerned.

With their 82-52 thrashing of the Pacific Tigers on the road Saturday, the Cougars locked up their first regular season conference crown since 2016.

It marks the fifth conference title overall for BYU since Jeff Judkins became head coach in 2001. The Cougars will enter next week’s WCC tournament as the top seed, and thus they’ll get byes all the way to the semifinals.

“I knew that this team had a chance to be one of the best we’ve had at BYU,” Judkins said postgame. “A lot of players sacrificed to get here and now they have chance to do something special.

“We have a lot more work to do but I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work they’ve put in this year.”

BYU (25-2), ranked No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, has a chance for a top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would mean it would host its first two games (should it win in the first round).

On Saturday, the Cougars jumped out to an 11-0 lead and cruised to the win. Shaylee Gonzales led the way with 18 points, Paisley Harding added 14, Tegan Graham scored 12 and Lauren Gustin contributed 11.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Utah women’s basketball rallies but falls short in regular season finale to Oregon

By Bruce Smith

Rudy Gobert’s defense on Luka Doncic highlighted the Jazz’s best game of the season

By Sarah Todd

Are Utah elk outsmarting hunters? BYU study says yes — and it’s a bad thing

By Carter Williams, KSL.com

2 bills lawmakers say will steer Utah Lake toward a cleaner future gaining steam in legislature

By Kyle Dunphey

Study shows over-the-counter antihistamines could help treat long-COVID

By Ashley Nash

Why Donovan Mitchell has never met Michael Jordan

By Sarah Todd