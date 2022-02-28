Disney to delay releases in Russia over Ukraine crisis

The Walt Disney Company said it would delay new film releases in Russia due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Deadline reports.

Details: Disney is the first major studio to stop theatrical releases in Russia amid the ongoing crisis with Ukraine, according to Deadline.



Specifically, the decision will limit the release of the upcoming Pixar film, “Turning Red.”

What Disney said: “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” said Disney in a statement to Deadline.



“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Statement from The Walt Disney Company in response to the crisis in Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/avf6HoECPt — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 1, 2022

The bigger picture: Major organizations and groups have been imposing bans on Russia amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

