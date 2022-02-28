Twitter
Monday, February 28, 2022 | 
Movies Entertainment

Disney to delay releases in Russia over Ukraine crisis

What to know about Disney’s release schedule in Ukraine

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 Feb 28, 2022 5:30 p.m. MST
SHARE Disney to delay releases in Russia over Ukraine crisis
The Walt Disney Co. logo.

The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Richard Drew, Associated Press

The Walt Disney Company said it would delay new film releases in Russia due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Deadline reports.

Details: Disney is the first major studio to stop theatrical releases in Russia amid the ongoing crisis with Ukraine, according to Deadline.

  • Specifically, the decision will limit the release of the upcoming Pixar film, “Turning Red.”

What Disney said: “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Redfrom Pixar,” said Disney in a statement to Deadline.

  • “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

The bigger picture: Major organizations and groups have been imposing bans on Russia amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

  • FIFA — the governing body for international soccer — announced it would ban Russia from international soccer competitions, according to The New York Times.
  • The International Olympic Committee urged all sports organizations to exclude all Russian, Belarusian athletes and officials from sports events, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
Next Up In Entertainment
The remarkable story of an Olympic swimmer and surfing pioneer headlines LDS Film Festival
The story behind BYUtv’s newest family drama, ‘Ruby and the Well’
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney World: What to expect
Is Daredevil coming back to the MCU? Here’s what we know
Disney revives beloved animated show ‘The Proud Family’
What Utah artist Liz Lemon Swindle is doing to help fund the popular series ‘The Chosen’