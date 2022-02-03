A Who’s Who of athletes with Utah ties competing in the 2022 Winter Games

The legacy of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games lives on.

Some of the Olympians with ties to Utah were born in the state and inspired by the Olympic flame. Others moved to the Beehive State to take advantage of what Utah calls the “Greatest Snow on Earth” or to train in the many Olympic-level facilities — some of which the state built for the 2002 Games.

There is an athlete with Utah ties in nearly every sport in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which will run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.

From figure skater Nathan Chen to speedskater Brittany Bowe, here are the more than 80 Olympians with Utah ties.

Athletes are members of Team USA unless noted.

Women’s alpine skiing

Keely Cashman — University of Utah (2021 Utah ski team)

Cashman will be competing in her first Olympic Games. The 22-year-old hails from Sonora, California, a town of 86 people. Her father, John, was an alpine ski racer. She won the 2020 NorAm Cup overall and downhill titles.

Mo Lebel — University of Utah (2020-21 Utah ski team)

Growing up in a family of skiers — all of her siblings raced nationally or collegiately — Lebel will compete in her first Olympics. The 23-year-old won the 2018 USA downhill title.

Jacqueline Wiles — Westminster College (graduate)

This is the second Olympics for Wiles, who had a 26th-place finish in downhill at the 2014 Games. She was injured the week before the 2018 Olympics. The 29-year-old finished in 24th place in the downhill at the 2021 World Championships. She has been mentored by Lindsey Vonn.

Isabella Wright — Born in American Fork, Salt Lake City resident

This is the first Olympics for Wright. The 24-year-old finished 14th in the alpine combined in the 2021 World Championship. She is inspired by six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller.

Katie Hensien — Park City resident

Hensien is competing in her first Olympics. The 22-year-old won the 2020 USA giant slalom championship.

Kathryn Parker (Australia) — University of Utah (current Utah ski team)

Parker is competing in her first Olympics. The 23-year-old earned All-America honors in the giant slalom at the 2020 NCAA Championships.

Roni Remme (Canada) — University of Utah (2016-20 Utah ski team)

Remme will be competing in her second Olympics after finishing 23rd in the downhill in 2018. She competed in four events in 2018. The 25-year-old was a five-time All-American at Utah.

Kaitlyn Vesterstein (Estonia) — University of Utah (current Utah ski team)

This is the first Olympic appearance for Vesterstein. At Utah, the 22-year-old has three podium finishes and was a second team All-American in the slalom in 2021.

Men’s alpine skiing

Ryan Cochran-Siegle — Westminster College (graduate)

This is the second Winter Olympics for Cochran-Siegle. The 29-year-old competed in four events in the 2018 Games, finishing 11th in the giant slalom; 14th in the Super G; and 23rd in the downhill. Cochran-Siegle continues a long line of Olympic skiers in his family — his mom, Barbara Ann Cochran, was the slalom gold medalist in the 1972 Olympics. Six members of the Cochran family have been Olympians.

Bryce Bennett — Westminster College (graduate)

This is the second Olympics for Bennett, who finished 16th in the downhill and 17th in the alpine combined in 2018. He finished 10th in the downhill at the 2021 World Championships. The 29-year-old is 6-foot-7.

Tomas Birkner (Argentina) — University of Utah (Current Utah ski team)

Birkner is competing in his first Olympics. He has five career top-10 finishes and 15 career top-20 finishes at Utah.

Asa Miller (Philippines) — Westminster College (current student)

Miller is competing in his second Olympics. He was a flag bearer for the Philippines in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Games. He finished 70th in the giant slalom in 2018.

Travis Ganong — Westminster College (graduate)

Ganong is competing in his second Olympic Games. He finished fifth in downhill and 23rd in Super G at the 2014 Games. He is ranked eighth in Super G and 13th in downhill in the current World Cup rankings.

Women’s bobsled

Kaysha Love — Born in West Jordan, Salt Lake City resident

Born in West Jordan, Love is from an athletic family. Her father, Kevin Love — no, not that Kevin Love — played basketball at UVU, and her mom, Stephanie, played basketball at SLCC. Love attended UNLV, where she was a star on the track team. The 24-year-old holds the UNLV outdoor record in the 4x100m relay. Love won gold at the Altenberg Bobsled World Cup.

Women’s cross-country skiing

Rosie Brennan — Born in Salt Lake City

This is the second Olympics for Brennan. She finished 58th in the 15-kilometer skiathlon at the 2018 Olympics.

Jessie Diggins — Westminster College (graduate)

Diggins will be making her third Olympics appearance. In 2018 she took home the United States’ first cross-country gold medal in Olympic history as Diggins and Kikkan Randall finished first in the women’s team sprint freestyle. Diggins also finished in the top five in the 15km skiathlon, the 4x5km relay and the 10km freestyle at the 2018 Games.

Sophia Laukli — University of Utah (current Utah ski team)

Competing in her first Olympics, Laukli finished 23rd in the 10km freestyle at the World Championship in 2021.

Novie McCabe — University of Utah (current Utah ski team)

At Utah in 2021, McCabe placed at least third in all 10 races she raced in. She also placed 24th at the FIS Tour de Ski Ladies.

Men’s cross-country skiing

Kevin Bolger — University of Utah (2014-17 Utah ski team)

Bolger was a two-time All-American at Utah. He finished 35th at the 2021 World Championships and will be participating in his first Olympics.

Luke Jager — University of Utah (current Utah ski team)

Jager finished second in the 10km classic at the 2021 NCAA championships for Utah. He is competing in his first Olympics.

Snorri Einarsson (Iceland) — University of Utah (2007-08 Utah ski team)

Einarsson won the national championship at Utah in the 20km classic in 2007. He was a three-time All-American at the U. This will be Einarsson’s second Olympics — he placed 53rd in both the 15km freestyle and 30km skiathlon in 2018.

Men’s figure skating

Nathan Chen — Born in Salt Lake City

A favorite to medal in 2018, Chen fell and missed a few jumps in his short program, dropping to 17th place. A redemptive skate in his next event, the free skate, lifted him from 17th place to fifth place, but not enough to medal. Since the 2018 Olympics, Chen has been on a tear. He has won 17 of the 18 events he’s entered, including three world championships. Chen’s redemption tour continues at the 2022 Games, where he is the favorite to win.

Women’s freestyle skiing

Ashley Caldwell — Park City resident, University of Utah (graduate)

Caldwell is an Olympic veteran. She has competed in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Games. She placed 10th in aerials in 2010 and 2014 and 17th in 2018. At the 2021 World Championships, she placed second in aerials and third in aerials team mixed.

Marin Hamill — Born in Salt Lake City, Park City resident, University of Utah (current student)

Competing in her first Olympics, Hamill has impressed in 2021. She placed fifth in freeski slopestyle and 17th in big air at the 2021 World Championships. She finished the season ranked second in the slopestyle World Cup rankings.

Devin Logan — Westminster College (current student)

This is the third Olympics for Logan. She earned a silver medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Games and finished 10th in slopestyle and 15th in halfpipe at the 2018 Games. She finished sixth in halfpipe at the 2021 World Championships.

Megan Nick — University of Utah (graduate)

Nick finished the 2019-20 World Cup season ranked fourth in aerials and the 2020-21 season ranked sixth. She won a World Cup event in 2021.

Jaelin Kauf — Salt Lake City resident

Kauf is competing in her second Olympics. In 2018, she finished seventh in moguls. At the 2021 World Championship, she finished eighth in moguls and she finished the 2020-21 season ranked fifth overall in the World Cup standings.

Olivia Giaccio — Park City resident

Giaccio ended the 2021-22 World Cup season ranked fourth in moguls. She placed first in moguls at a World Cup event in Finland in 2021. She has three top-four finishes this season.

Hannah Soar — University of Utah (current student)

Soar finished sixth in dual moguls and 10th in moguls at the 2021 World Championship. She finished the 2020-21 World Cup season ranked third. This season, she turned in six top-10 finishes.

Kaila Kuhn — Park City resident

Kuhn ranks 13th in aerials in the 2021-22 World Cup season, with four top-10 finishes under her belt this season. The 18-year-old will be making her Olympics debut.

Darian Stevens — University of Utah (current student)

Stevens finished 17th in slopestyle at the 2018 Olympics. The 25-year-old returns in 2022 for her second go-around.

Kai Owens — Park City resident

Owens finished the 2020-21 World Cup mogul season ranked fourth. She boasted six top-10 finishes that season and joins others with Utah ties as a medal hopeful in moguls.

Caroline Claire — University of Utah (current student)

Claire is competing in her second Olympic Games. She finished 23rd in slopestyle at the 2018 Games. She is currently ranked 14th in the World Cup standings.

Carly Margulies — Salt Lake City resident, Westminster College (graduate)

The Olympics will mark Margulies’ first competition since December 2019. Ranked 13th in the world and fourth among Americans, she has battled injuries over the past few years, but got the last qualifying spot because of her “injury-protected world ranking from two years ago,” according to Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports.

“None of the Americans ranked behind her made a podium in Olympics qualifying. Last week, the FIS rankings updated one last time. Margulies was still in fourth place among Americans.”

Margulies will get a shot at Olympic glory in the halfpipe.

Winter Vinecki — University of Utah (graduate), trains in Park City

With a name like Winter, Vinecki was destined to be an Olympian. Vinecki, an aerialist, was ranked second in the 2020-21 World Cup season. This season, Vinecki has four top-six finishes, including a second-place finish.

Brita Sigourney — Park City resident, Westminster College (graduate)

Sigourney is now a three-time Olympian. Competing in 2014 and 2018, Sigourney took home bronze in the halfpipe in 2018 and placed sixth in 2014. She finished the 2020-21 World Cup season ranked third and was 10th in 2021-22. Sigourney could take home another medal in 2022.

Maggie Voisin — Park City resident

Voisin made the Olympic team in 2014, but was injured before the Olympics. In 2018, she placed fourth in slopestyle. She enters the 2022 Games after finishing the World Cup season ranked fourth. She could medal in Beijing.

Zoe Atkin (Great Britain) — Park City resident

Atkin placed third in halfpipe at the 2021 World Championships and finished the 2020-21 World Cup season ranked second in halfpipe. Her sister, Isabel, is also on the Great Britain team.

Isabel Atkin (Great Britain) — Park City resident

This is the second Olympic Games for Atkin. In 2018, Atkin won the bronze medal in slopestyle. Her sister, Zoe, is also on the Great Britain team.

Sabrina Cass (Brazil) — Park City resident

Cass finished the World Cup ranked 38th in moguls. The 19-year-old’s best result this season was a 21st-place finish in Deer Valley.

Men’s freestyle skiing

Nick Goepper — Salt Lake City resident

With two Olympic medals under his belt, Goepper will be going for a third in Beijing. The 27-year-old won a silver medal in slopestyle in 2018 and a bronze in slopestyle in 2014. Goepper is ranked third in the World Cup rankings.

Alex Hall — Park City resident, University of Utah (current student)

This will be Hall’s second Olympic Games. He finished 16th in slopestyle in 2018. The 23-year-old finished the 2021-22 season ranked second in the world and turned in a third-place finish at the 2021 World Championship. Both Hall and Goepper could medal in Beijing.

Birk Irving — University of Utah (current student)

Irving could come home with an Olympic medal, as he just took bronze in halfpipe at the 2021 World Championship. Irving has finished at least sixth in each World Cup season since 2017, finishing sixth in the 2021-22 season.

Cole McDonald — Born in Park City, Park City resident

McDonald ranks 15th in the current World Cup standings in moguls. He won first place at a 2021 World Cup event.

Alex Ferreira — Westminster College (graduate)

Ferreira will be trying to earn his second Olympic medal. He won silver in halfpipe at the 2018 Games. He finished the 2021-22 World Cup season ranked second and finished fourth at the 2021 World Championship. He could win another medal in 2022.

Brad Wilson — Park City resident

This is the third Olympics for Wilson, who competed in the 2014 and 2018 Games. He finished 18th in 2018 and 20th in 2014. Wilson is ranked 12th in the World Cup rankings.

Nick Page — Park City resident

Page enters the Olympics ranked 10th in the World Cup standings. This is his Olympic debut.

Justin Schoenefeld — Utah Valley University (current student)

Schoenefeld enters his first Olympics ranked 16th in the World Cup standings. He placed 17th in aerials at the World Championships. He had three top-six finishes in the current World Cup season.

Colby Stevenson — Park City resident, Westminster College (current student)

Competing in slopestyle and big air, this is Stevenson’s first Olympic appearance. He is fresh off of a second-place finish in slopestyle at the World Championships. He is ranked 12th in big air and 22nd in slopestyle in the World Cup rankings.

Eric Loughran — Park City resident

Loughran returns to the Olympics for the second time. In 2018, he placed 25th in aerials. At the 2021 World Championships, he placed eighth. He enters the Olympics ranked 10th in the World Cup standings.

Bubba Newby (Ireland) — Park City resident

In 2018, Newby placed 22nd in the halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Games. He is ranked 34th in the World Cup rankings.

Chris Lillis — Park City resident

Lillis turned in a great performance at the 2021 World Championships, finishing second in aerials. He is the first American since Jeret Peterson to perform a quintuple twisting triple backflip in competition.

Women’s luge

Ashley Farquharson — Park City resident

Farquharson is making her first-ever Olympic appearance. She placed 12th at the 2021 World Championships.

Men’s luge

Chris Mazdzer — Salt Lake City resident

This is the fourth Olympic appearance for Mazdzer. He won the silver medal in 2018 and finished top-six in the 2018 and 2014 team relays. In 2021, he placed fourth in the team relay at the World Championships.

Men’s Nordic combined

Jasper Good — University of Utah (current student), trains in Park City

Good will be appearing in his second Olympics. He placed 43rd and 45th in the large hill 10 km and the normal hill 10 km, respectively.

Ben Loomis — Park City resident

Loomis is ranked 33rd in the World Cups standings. This will be his first Olympics.

Stephen Schumann — Born in Salt Lake City, Park City resident, University of Utah (current student)

This is Schumann’s first Olympic appearance. He ranks 50th in the World Cup standings.

Jared Shumate — Park City resident, University of Utah (current student)

This is Shumate’s first Olympic appearance. He ranks 46th in the World Cup standings.

Taylor Fletcher — Westminster College (graduate), trains in Park City

Fletcher is making his fourth Olympic appearance. He was part of the 2014 team that took sixth in Russia. He placed 20th on the large hill 10km in 2014. He ranks 41st in the World Cup standings.

Women’s short-track speedskating

Maame Biney — University of Utah (current student), trains in Park City

Biney will compete in her second Olympic Games after finishing 14th in the 500-meter and 31st in the 1500-meter at the 2018 Olympics. She finished first in the 500-meter race, the 1,000-meter race and 1,500-meter race at the 2021 USA Olympic trials.

Julie Letai — West Jordan resident, University of Utah (current student)

Letai is set to make her Olympic debut in Beijing. She was a bronze medalist in 3,000-meter relay in a World Cup event in Shanghai in 2019.

Kristen Santos — University of Utah (graduate)

Santos finished fourth in the 500-meter at the 2021 World Championships. She ranks second in the World Cup rankings in the 1,000-meter and holds a fourth overall ranking. This is her first Olympics.

Men’s short-track speedskating

Ryan Pivirotto — Salt Lake Community College (current student)

In 2018, Pivirotto finished fifth at the Pyeongchang Games as part of the 5,000-meter relay team. In 2021, he finished seventh at the World Championships as part of the 5,000-meter relay team. This is his second Olympic Games.

Andrew Heo — University of Utah (current student)

Heo is competing in his first Olympics. He holds a world ranking of 37 in the 1500-meter race and placed 12th in the event at the World Championship.

Women’s ski jumping

Anna Hoffmann — University of Utah (current student)

Hoffmann won the USA ski jumping trials in 2021. She is the lone American competing in women’s ski jumping. This is her first Olympic Games.

Men’s ski jumping

Casey Larson — University of Utah (current student)

Larson earned his way to his second Olympic Games. In 2018, he finished ninth in the large hill.

Kevin Bickner — Park City resident

Bickner will be making his second Olympic appearance. He finished 9th in team, 18th in normal hill and 20th in large hill at Pyeongchang.

Men’s skeleton

Andrew Blaser — Salt Lake City resident

Blaser is making his Olympic debut in skeleton. He was a decathlon athlete for the University of Idaho.

Nathan Crumpton (American Samoa) — Park City resident

Crumpton is making his Winter Olympics debut in 2021, but he is no stranger to the Olympic Games. He competed in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, running the 100-meter race for American Samoa. Now, he will compete in the skeleton for the country.

Men’s snowboarding

Sean FitzSimons — University of Utah (current student)

FitzSimons finished the 2021-22 slopestyle season ranked fourth in the World Cup standings. He won a slopestyle World Cup event in Switzerland. He will compete in slopestyle and big air.

Seamus O’Connor (Ireland) — Westminster College (current student)

O’Connor has participated in two prior Olympic Games — 2014 and 2018. He finished 15th in halfpipe and 17th in slopestyle in 2014 and finished 18th in halfpipe in 2018. He has a world ranking of 44 in halfpipe entering the 2022 Games.

Tit Stante (Slovenia) — Westminster College (current student)

In 2018, Stante placed 25th in halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Games. He placed 27th in the 2021 World Championship.

Mick Dierdorff— University of Utah (graduate)

Dierdorff had a fifth-place finish at the 2018 Olympics. He has two top-eight finishes in the current World Cup season and enters the 2022 Olympics ranked 22nd in the World Cup rankings.

Women’s snowboarding

Faye Gulini — Born in Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City resident, Westminster College (graduate)

This is the fourth Olympics for Gulini. She placed fourth in snowboard cross at the 2014 Games and placed 12th and 21st at the 2010 and 2018 Games, respectively. She was ranked third in the 2020-21 World Cup standings. She was in the 2002 Winter Olympic opening ceremony in Salt Lake City.

Zoe Kalapos — Westminster College (graduate)

Kalapos recently finished 15th in halfpipe at the 2021 World Championship. She also finished the 2021-22 World Cup season ranked 15th. It is her first Olympic Games.

Lindsey Jacobellis — Westminster College (graduate)

The 36-year-old Jacobellis will compete in her fifth Olympics. She earned a silver medal in 2006 in snowboard cross and has never placed below seventh in the Olympics. She is sixth in the current World Cup rankings and has three top-four finishes in World Cup events this season.

Women’s speedskating

Brittany Bowe — Salt Lake City resident

Making her third Olympic appearance, Bowe is a world-record holder in the 1000-meter with a time of 1:11.61, set in 2019. At the 2018 Games, she won bronze in the team pursuit finished fourth in the 1000-meter and finished fifth in the 500-meter and 1500-meter. She is ranked No. 1 in the World Cup standings in the 1000-meter and the 1500-meter.

Erin Jackson — West Jordan resident

Jackson is making her second Olympic appearance. She finished 24th in the 500-meter in the 2018 Olympics. She is ranked No. 1 in the 500-meter in the current World Cup standings.

Giorgia Birkeland — Salt Lake Community College (current student)

Birkeland is competing in her first Olympics. She placed first in mass start at the 2022 USA Olympic trials.

Men’s speedskating

Ethan Cepuran — University of Utah (current student)

This is Cepuran’s first Olympics. He placed 15th in the 5,000-meter at the 2021 World Championship.

Casey Dawson — Born in Park City, Park City resident, University of Utah (current student)

Dawson will make his Olympic debut in Beijing. He took silver in the 5,000-meter at the 2022 USA Olympic trials.

Austin Kleba — Salt Lake Community College (current student)

Kleba won silver in the 500-meter at the 2022 USA Olympic trials. He is making his first Olympic appearance.

Ian Quinn — University of Utah (current student)

Quinn ended the 2020-21 World Cup season ranked ninth in mass start. He won first in mass start at the 2022 USA Olympic trials. It will be his Olympic debut.