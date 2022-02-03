 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

One of the best storylines of the 2022 Super Bowl

By Jeff Call
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle warms up before wild-card game against Arizona, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle warms up before wild-card game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Weddle, along with two other former Utes, will be trying to bring home a Super Bowl title to the city of Los Angeles.
Kyusung Gong, Associated Press

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Former Utah star Eric Weddle is one of the best storylines of the upcoming Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.

Weddle, 37, recently came out of retirement to play for the Rams during their playoff run. And Weddle hasn’t just played — he led the team with nine tackles Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

One of the former All-Pro safety’s stops came on a second-and-1 play near midfield that helped end a San Francisco drive in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles came back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the 49ers 20-17.

Meanwhile, former Utes kicker Matt Gay booted the game-winning 30-yard field goal with 1:49 remaining. He also drilled a 40-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter.

Another former Ute, Terrell Burgess, also plays special teams and defense for the Rams, making three total players from Utah’s program that will participate in the Super Bowl.

For Weddle, this is all unexpected.

“It’s crazy,” Weddle told Deseret New columnist Doug Robinson last week. “You can’t make this up. All the things that have aligned. I’m just taking it and running with it.”

Numbers game

10: Number of games the Utah basketball team has lost in a row under first-year coach Craig Smith. It’s the longest skid in program history.

10: Senior Maile O’Keefe’s score on the balance beam, the second perfect routine of her Utah career.

197.675: Score put up by the No. 2 Red Rocks, the highest by any team in the nation this year, in a win over No. 19 Stanford.

From the archives

Extra points

  • Utah basketball suspends Dusan Mahorcic ahead of Washington game (Deseret News)
  • Runnin’ Utes’ program-record 10th straight loss, to UW in double overtime, is the most heartbreaking of them all (Deseret News)
  • ‘I have always wanted to be a Runnin’ Ute’: Why Cache Valley’s Jaxon Brenchley remained a Utah Man (Deseret News)

Fanalyst

“Weddle is a total freak of nature. This was obvious when he was at Utah, and he had a great pro career. But coming back like this at the end of a season after two years off and playing at a high level for 60+ plays in a playoff game against a potent offense? In his second week back? This is another level man.”

— kea1593

“Eric Weddle .... only a 2 star coming out of high school and a bit player at Utah until Urban arrived, if I remember correctly. You have to respect what he has achieved both at Utah and in the NFL, no matter what team you root for. I haven’t been a Rams fan since the Fearsome Foursome, but would love to see a man of this caliber coming out of retirement, playing a great game and getting a ring. It would be a fairytale ending to a great story.”

— periloustimes

Up next

Feb. 3 | 7 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. Oregon State | @Salt Lake City | ESPNU

Feb. 4 | 8 p.m. | Gymnastics | vs. UCLA | @Los Angeles | ESPN2

Feb. 4 | 7 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Washington | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

Feb. 5 | 6:30 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. Oregon | @Salt Lake City | FS1

Feb. 6 | Noon | Women’s basketball | vs. Washington State | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

Next Up In University of Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

How the death of a former Miss USA has affected me

By Christina Keller

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider reveals her next big project

By Gitanjali Poonia

How to watch Utahn Nathan Chen in figure skating team event

By Joe Coles

Former ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano slams ‘double standards’ after Whoopi Goldberg suspension

By Herb Scribner

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced. The list includes several first-time nominees

By Gitanjali Poonia

FBI identified juvenile suspects accused of making bomb threats to HBCUs

By Gitanjali Poonia