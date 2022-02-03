‘The Masked Singer’ judges walk off the show once Rudy Giuliani was unmasked

So, um, spoilers for “The Masked Singer” Season 7.

What happened: Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was unmasked as a contestant on the show during the first round of taping for Season 7 of “The Masked Singer,” Deadline reports.

Right after Giuliani was unmasked, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage in protest.

What happened next: Jeong and Thicke left the stage, but the other two judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, stayed.

The two female hosts bantered with Giuliani.

Flashback: “The Masked Singer” isn’t one to shy away from surprising reveals, especially when it comes to political figures.

In the past, Republican politician Sarah Palin appeared on the show, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Why it matters: Giuliani’s surprise appearance brings politics from the real world into the reality competition.