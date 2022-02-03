 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘The Masked Singer’ judges walk off the show once Rudy Giuliani was unmasked

What happened with Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’ episode?

By Herb Scribner
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in New York.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York Sept. 10, 2021. Giuliani’s appearance on a popular show caused some backlash.
Robert Bumstead, Associated Press

So, um, spoilers for “The Masked Singer” Season 7.

What happened: Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was unmasked as a contestant on the show during the first round of taping for Season 7 of “The Masked Singer,” Deadline reports.

  • Right after Giuliani was unmasked, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage in protest.

What happened next: Jeong and Thicke left the stage, but the other two judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, stayed.

  • The two female hosts bantered with Giuliani.

Flashback: “The Masked Singer” isn’t one to shy away from surprising reveals, especially when it comes to political figures.

Why it matters: Giuliani’s surprise appearance brings politics from the real world into the reality competition.

