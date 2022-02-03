‘The Masked Singer’ judges walk off the show once Rudy Giuliani was unmasked

So, um, spoilers for “The Masked Singer” Season 7.
What happened: Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was unmasked as a contestant on the show during the first round of taping for Season 7 of “The Masked Singer,” Deadline reports.
- Right after Giuliani was unmasked, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage in protest.
What happened next: Jeong and Thicke left the stage, but the other two judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, stayed.
- The two female hosts bantered with Giuliani.
Flashback: “The Masked Singer” isn’t one to shy away from surprising reveals, especially when it comes to political figures.
- In the past, Republican politician Sarah Palin appeared on the show, as I reported for the Deseret News.
Why it matters: Giuliani’s surprise appearance brings politics from the real world into the reality competition.
- Giuliani is currently under investigation for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, according to The New York Times.
- Giuliani has also been at the center of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 U.S. election, CNN reports.
Loading comments...