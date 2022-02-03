Former ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano slams ‘double standards’ after Whoopi Goldberg suspension

Gina Carano, a former star of “The Mandalorian,” is speaking out against ABC after the network decided to suspend Whoopi Goldberg for insensitive comments about the Holocaust.

I want to send blessings & love out to the Jewish community. ❤️

When I was being smeared, cancelled & misunderstood, it was a Jewish man @benshapiro who reached out & asked if I’d like to talk about it.



Maybe @WhoopiGoldberg could talk to Ben.



Conversation over cancellation. — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) February 3, 2022

What happened: Goldberg has faced tremendous heat for comments she made about the Holocaust while on “The View.”

What she said: Carano — who had previously been fired by Lucasfilm over political posts connected to the Holocaust — responded to the news.

“Two weeks to slow the double standards,” she said.

Two weeks to slow the double standards. — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) February 2, 2022

Flashback: A similar scenario unfolded with Carano after sharing social media posts that were overtly political, often speaking about race or the COVID-19 vaccine, as I reported for the Deseret News.

One post commented on Jewish people being attacked in the streets during the Nazi Germany era.

According to Carano, she “shared a meme, I translated into: Don’t let the government pit you against each other or history tells us that could go wrong.”

In response, Lucasfilm — owned by Disney — cut ties with Carano, who was dropped from “The Mandalorian” and future projects.

Lucasfilm said at the time that “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Correction: This article said one of Carano’s posts compared conservatives with Jewish people and that those conservative views were just like Jewish people during the Holocaust. This article has been changed to reflect a more accurate explanation.