This burglar gave $200 to a New Mexico couple after breaking into their home

A New Mexico couple came home from a weekend away to find a burglar with an AR-15 in their home. But the burglar decided to leave and gave the couple money as an apology.

What happened: Per The Albuquerque Journal, the man slept, bathed and ate inside the home, which is located outside of Santa Fe.

He had an AR-15 rifle. He didn’t threaten the couple.

But he did give the couple $200 as reimbursement for the window that he broke in order to get into the home.

The story: The suspect reportedly told owners that he was on the run from someone after his family had been killed in Texas, according to The Guardian.

The family said that the suspect was “extremely embarrassed and apologetic about the situation.”

The bottom line: The burglar, identified as Teral Christesson, was arrested Monday in the same area as the incident.