This burglar gave $200 to a New Mexico couple after breaking into their home

The burglar said he had been chased, which led him to break into the home

By Herb Scribner
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office tape blocks a road near Tesuque, New Mexico.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office tape blocks a road on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tesuque, N.M. A New Mexico couple came home from a weekend away to find a burglar with an AR-15 in their home. But the burglar decided to leave and gave the couple money as an apology.
Cedar Attanasio, Associated Press

A New Mexico couple came home from a weekend away to find a burglar with an AR-15 in their home. But the burglar decided to leave and gave the couple money as an apology.

What happened: Per The Albuquerque Journal, the man slept, bathed and ate inside the home, which is located outside of Santa Fe.

  • He had an AR-15 rifle. He didn’t threaten the couple.
  • But he did give the couple $200 as reimbursement for the window that he broke in order to get into the home.

The story: The suspect reportedly told owners that he was on the run from someone after his family had been killed in Texas, according to The Guardian.

  • The family said that the suspect was “extremely embarrassed and apologetic about the situation.”

The bottom line: The burglar, identified as Teral Christesson, was arrested Monday in the same area as the incident.

  • “(Christesson) did confess to the detectives about the burglary at the home where he was found,” sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Rios said Tuesday, per The Albuquerque Journal.

