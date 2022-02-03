 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to the Cougars’ 73-59 loss to San Francisco

BYU lost its third consecutive game, snapping a 12-game home winning streak

By Jeff Call
San Francisco Dons forward Josh Kunen (10) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) fight for the rebound in Provo.
San Francisco Dons forward Josh Kunen (10) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) fight for the rebound in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU (17-7, 5-4) lost its third consecutive game with a 73-59 setback to San Francisco Thursday night at the Marriott Center. It snapped the Cougars’ 12-game home winning streak.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ loss:

  • San Francisco led by 15 points at halftime and extended that lead to as many as 21 in the second half.
  • BYU shot just 12 of 25 from the free throw line. That’s 13 misses from the charity stripe.
  • The Cougars rallied in the second half, cutting the deficit to eight with 5:38 remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer. Alex Barcello scored 25 points, but he didn’t get enough help. All five of USF’s starters scored in double figures.

