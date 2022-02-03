3 keys to the Cougars’ 73-59 loss to San Francisco

BYU (17-7, 5-4) lost its third consecutive game with a 73-59 setback to San Francisco Thursday night at the Marriott Center. It snapped the Cougars’ 12-game home winning streak.

Grid View Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) refuses help getting up in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) is fouled by San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

San Francisco Dons forward Zane Meeks (5) shoots over Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) hits a 3-pointer in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

San Francisco Dons forward Josh Kunen (10) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) fight for the rebound in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) and San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) fight for the ball in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) tries to grab a rebound over San Francisco Dons forward Patrick Tape (11) in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) tries to grab a rebound over San Francisco Dons forward Patrick Tape (11) in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ loss:

San Francisco led by 15 points at halftime and extended that lead to as many as 21 in the second half.

BYU shot just 12 of 25 from the free throw line. That’s 13 misses from the charity stripe.

The Cougars rallied in the second half, cutting the deficit to eight with 5:38 remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer. Alex Barcello scored 25 points, but he didn’t get enough help. All five of USF’s starters scored in double figures.