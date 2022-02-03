3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes’ 84-59 win over Oregon State

Putting together one of their best efforts of the season, the Runnin’ Utes snapped their school-record 10-game losing streak Thursday night at the Huntsman Center, defeating Oregon State 84-59 for their first win since Dec. 21. The Utes also avoided losing their fifth-straight home game, which also would have been a program record.

Utah hosts Oregon on Saturday night and will honor former Ute Tom Chambers by hanging his jersey number in the rafters.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s win 84-59 over Oregon State:

• Utah went 9 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half — Lazar Stefanovic was 4 of 6 — and jumped out to a commanding 46-33 lead at the break. The Utes took care of the ball, committing just two turnovers, in playing one of their best halves of the season and cruised in the second half to end the streak. They finished with just five turnovers.

• After scoring 25 points in the Beavers’ 88-76 win over the Utes on Dec. 30, Jarod Lucas was held to 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting as Oregon State suffered its sixth-straight loss. Roman Silva also scored 12 points as OSU shot 39% from the floor.

• Utah is No. 3 in the country in free-throw shooting percentage, and the Utes didn’t do anything Thursday to lose that standing. They went 11 of 13 from the line. They did most of their damage from beyond the arc, however, going 15 of 35 from 3-point range. The 15 triples for Utah is a season-high, passing the 12 it made in the loss at Corvallis.