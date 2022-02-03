For the first time, ESPN will have an all-woman crew to cover an upcoming NBA game in Salt Lake City

An upcoming NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors in Salt Lake City will be announced and directed by an all-female crew, ESPN announced Thursday.

Why this matters: This is the first time ESPN has had an entirely female crew cover an event.

Details: Play-by-play broadcaster Beth Mowins, ESPN analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters will all work on the Feb. 9 game.

The game will include 33 women in production roles.

These women will work on-site in Salt Lake City at the Vivint Arena and from the Stanford, Connecticut, headquarters for ESPN.

What they’re saying: “I think it’s exciting to kind of celebrate,” Mowins told The Associated Press. ”There are a lot of the women that have been around the league for a while, and then others like me that are kind of new to it.”

“I think it’s important to still celebrate some of these big milestones, but I really do believe we’re getting closer to the day where it won’t be such a big deal and it will be very natural and very comfortable,” she added.

Sara Gaiero, ESPN coordinating producer, said in a statement: “To work alongside these women and see the depth of talent we have in a variety of roles on this NBA property is incredibly rewarding. Each of these women make regular, valuable contributions to our NBA productions. I am so excited to watch them do what they do best — document an NBA game at the highest level.”

The bigger picture: ESPN’s announcement comes amid several achievements for women in the sports industry.