Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced. The list includes several first-time nominees

On Wednesday morning, the 2022 nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of fame rolled in. Among the first-time nominees are Eminem, Dolly Parton, Tribe Called Quest and Beck.

To be eligible, artists and bands have to have had their first commercial recording by 1996, per NPR.

Fans will vote for their favorites online, which will be tallied with ballots submitted by thousands of artists, historians and members of the music industry globally.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, the chairman of the board of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation

A list of five to seven inductees will be released in May, with the annual ceremony scheduled for later this year.

And the nominees are ...

Per Deadline, this year’s nominees are:

A Tribe Called Quest.

Beck.

Pat Benatar.

Kate Bush

Devo.

Duran Duran.

Eminem.

Eurythmics.

Fela Kuti.

Judas Priest.

MC5.

The New York Dolls.

Dolly Parton.

Rage Against the Machine.

Lionel Richie.

Carly Simon.

Dionne Warwick.

Since voting has begun, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eminem and Eurythmics have held the first five spots securely.

Vote for your favorite artist here by April 29.