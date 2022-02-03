Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert named NBA All-Stars

For the third consecutive year, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are NBA All-Stars.

Both Gobert and Mitchell were selected as reserves. The announcement was made Thursday night on Inside the NBA on TNT.

While All-Star starters are selected based on a composite of fan, media, and player votes, reserves are selected by NBA coaches.

The other Western Conference reserves are the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Green announced Thursday that he will not play in the All-Star Game, so commissioner Adam Silver will choose a replacement.

The reserves join starters LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant.

Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game this season. Gobert is averaging a career-best 16 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.

This story will be updated.