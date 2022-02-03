 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert named NBA All-Stars

For the third straight year, Gobert and Mitchell will represent the Utah Jazz in the All-Star Game.

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert walk off the court.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) were named 2022 NBA All-Star reserves Thursday night.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

For the third consecutive year, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are NBA All-Stars.

Both Gobert and Mitchell were selected as reserves. The announcement was made Thursday night on Inside the NBA on TNT.

While All-Star starters are selected based on a composite of fan, media, and player votes, reserves are selected by NBA coaches.

The other Western Conference reserves are the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Green announced Thursday that he will not play in the All-Star Game, so commissioner Adam Silver will choose a replacement.

The reserves join starters LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant.

Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game this season. Gobert is averaging a career-best 16 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Utah Jazz

Loading comments...

The Latest

Donovan Mitchell clears concussion protocol, is available to play against Nets on Friday

By Sarah Todd

Utah’s unique role in clean energy: Why the state’s access to rare earth minerals matters

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue

How to watch the 2022 Olympics opening ceremonies

By Herb Scribner

How Utah lawmakers propose to fight dirty air

By Kyle Dunphey

Kim Jong Un’s new film: A look into the leader’s rule

By Gitanjali Poonia

The state of Utah might have some of your money. Here’s how to find out

By Kyle Dunphey