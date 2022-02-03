‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider reveals her next big project

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider amazed viewers with her 40-game winning streak, the second-longest streak since Ken Jennings’ 75-game winning streak.

Her winnings came to an end when she was defeated by Rhone Talsma, a Chicago librarian, on Jan. 26, as I previously reported.

Alas, Schneider had to return to her day job of being a software engineer. In a conversation with The New York Times on Twitter Spaces, she opened up about how the experience has been.

“I thought I was going to be more excited to get back to my day job than it turns out I have been,” she said.

Schneider went on to reveal what she’s planning on doing next.

What’s the big project?

“I am going to be taking a leave of absence from that to kinda focus on this stuff and try to sort it all out and primarily ... trying to put together a book proposal to see if that gets interest. That just really needs my focus.”

She’s won a total of $1,382,800 which offers her the financial flexibility to do anything she wants. That is not all. According to SF Gate, Schneider is now in the big leagues. She has agents for starters.

“I am having a lot of meetings with my agents, which is such a weird thing to hear myself say, but it’s true,” she said. “I signed with CAA,” the home of Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and many more, “and they’re, you know, excited about all kinds of different things.”

Will she compete in another game show again?

Schneider was asked if she would consider competing on another game show, even though “Jeopardy!” contestants are asked to wait six months before doing so.

“I have had some people express interest, and I was like, ‘Get back to me in a few months. I’ll see what I want to do,’” she said. “I think I’ve already done the best one, as far as I’m concerned, so there is this, like, part of me that’s like, ‘Ah, it won’t be as good.’”

According to Entertainment Weekly, she will still be competing in the next Tournament of Champions, competing against other champions like Matt Amodio and Andrew He.