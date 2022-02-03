Donovan Mitchell clears concussion protocol, is available to play against Nets on Friday

Donovan Mitchell will be able to suit up for the Utah Jazz on Friday after being sidelined for 17 days with a concussion.

The Jazz announced on Thursday that Mitchell had officially cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol and is no longer on the team’s injury report, after having missed eight consecutive games.

Mitchell met with concussion and sports neurology specialists on Tuesday and Wednesday to address concussion symptoms that had continued following the initial injury that occurred on Jan. 17 during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since then he’s been in the NBA’s concussion protocol, which requires a player to be symptom-free following a number of different tests and drills. Though missing eight games seems like a significant amount of time to miss, concussion symptoms lasting beyond two weeks is not abnormal.

The Jazz play the Brooklyn Nets at Vivint Arena on Friday, and although Mitchell will be available to play, the Jazz will still be without Rudy Gobert (left calf strain), Danuel House (health and safety protocol) and their head coach Quin Snyder (health and safety protocol). Jordan Clarkson (right knee soreness) and Hassan Whiteside (lower back strain) are both listed as questionable ahead of Friday’s game.